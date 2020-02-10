John Cleese, Jesse & Joy and More are Coming to Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (LBC) announced today that it has added three shows to its 2020 lineup-Grammy Award-winning music group Jesse & Joy Live on Thursday, June 25, the return of The Australian Pink Floyd Show on Tuesday, August 18, and legendary comedian and actor John Cleese on Friday, November 6. Tickets for all shows will be available Friday, February 14 at noon online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600, or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office (50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa).



Jesse & Joy Live

Thursday, June 25 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $49-$69

Jesse & Joy is a Mexican pop duo formed in 2005 by brother and sister, Jesse and Joy, from Mexico City. Joy's extraordinary and unique voice, Jesse's outstanding musical talent, and their joint ability to compose such exquisite arrangements combine impeccably to create unique yet relatable stories in the form of music. The singer-songwriter duo-Mexican-Americans who reside in Mexico City- represent the bicultural bilingual millennials of today. Jesse & Joy return to U.S. stages after winning a Grammy Award for 'Best Latin Pop Album' for their previous album "Una??Besitoa??Mas." Their live show will feature music from the newest release as well as all their other hits including "Corre," "Espacioa??Sideral," "Tanto," and "3 A.M."



The Australian Pink Floyd Show

Tuesday, August 18 at 8 p.m.

Tickets $39-$59

The Australian Pink Floyd Show (TAPFS) is the leading and biggest show of its kind in the world. Performing the music of Pink Floyd with note-for-note perfection, this critically-acclaimed tribute show has been astonishing audiences worldwide since 1988. Striving to reproduce the Pink Floyd experience and bring the music to new audiences, the show continues to include a stunning light and laser show, video animations, filmed sequences on a large LED screen and other special effects. To accompany these visuals are several large inflatables including a giant pig and their own distinct Pink Kangaroo. Selling four million tickets worldwide and described by The Times as "The Gold Standard" and the Daily Mirror as "The Kings Of the Genre" TAPFS has performed in over 35 countries worldwide; played at David Gilmore's 50th birthday celebration and were joined onstage by Rick Wright.



Unique Live Presents: John Cleese- Why There is No Hope

Friday, November 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $85-$105

In his latest stand-up show, Why There is No Hope, John Cleese brings his unique brand of humor to the stage to examine the dysfunctional world we live in. Cleese is best known for his roles in "Monty Python's Flying Circus," "Fawlty Towers," and "A Fish Called Wanda." He first made his mark as a member of the legendary Monty Python troupe in the 1960s and has gone on to write, produce, direct and star in numerous comedic hits for the last 40 years, even receiving an Oscar nomination for best screenplay for "A Fish Called Wanda." Since the beginning of his career he has parlayed his talents into advancing political causes he believes in. In 2014, he released his New York Times best-selling memoir, "So Anyway..." The book shares his ascent in the entertainment world, from his humble beginnings in a sleepy English town and his early comedic days at Cambridge University.





