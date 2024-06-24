Jazz On The Plazz To Feature MJF This July In Los Gatos Free Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Monterey Jazz Festival has announced the return of the MJF Regional All-Star Band and Vocal Ensemble, along with the Regional All-Star Middle School Combo, in support of music education in schools. The free concert will take place Wednesday July 17, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at Los Gatos Town Plaza, on Montebello at Main Street and Santa Cruz Avenue in downtown Los Gatos.

In the 2023-24 school year, students collaborated with top jazz educators from the county. Those meeting MJF Education Department's requirements will earn a Certificate of Excellence in Professional Musicianship. Rehearsing twice monthly, these All-Star Ensembles from across Monterey County focus on ensemble skills like phrasing, blending, improvisation, and rhythmic feel. Past venues for these ensembles include San Jose Jazz Fest, Jazz On The Plazz, and the Monterey Jazz Festival itself!

More: Since its inception in 2002, Jazz On The Plazz has grown to attract thousands of people every year with professional line-ups that have included Diane Schuur, Mose Allison, Pete Escovedo, The Drifters and Rita Coolidge, and has made a name for Los Gatos as a destination for world-class jazz performers.

The festival features a new concert every Wednesday evening through August 21. All performances are free to the public.

