I WISH I'D SAID THAT to Play SF Fringe Festival 2024

Standup comedian Cathy Zhao, alongside her family visiting from China, will bring a unique and heartfelt comedy experience to the stage. This show promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime event where humor meets the real-life dynamics of family interactions.

Cathy will share a series of personal anecdotes and reflections, touching on career choices, mental health, dating, and cultural differences. These are topics she has always wanted to discuss with her parents but never quite found the right moment – until now. The performance will be in English, Chinglish, Chinese Mandarin, and the Dalian dialect, adding an authentic and multilingual twist to the experience.

Audiences will be treated to playful banter and spirited arguments that highlight the universal challenges of familial relationships. Through laughter and poignant moments, Cathy and her Chaos Family reveal the enduring bond between parents and child, making for an engaging and relatable show.

Event Details:

I Wish I'd Said That: A Standup Comedy with Hecklers

Presented by: The Family of Chaos

Performers: Cathy Zhao, Frank Zhao, and Fiona Zhang

Venue: Cutting Ball Theater, 277 Taylor Street San Francisco, CA 94102



Dates and Time:

Saturday August 10th, 12:00pm

Friday August 16th, 7:00pm

Sunday August 18th, 7:30pm

Tickets available here.

About Cathy Zhao

Cathy Zhao is a bilingual standup comedian and actress based in San Francisco. She has opened for Margaret Cho 4 times, won the Second Place in the First North America Standup Comedy Competition in Chinese Mandarin, and performed at the San Jose Improv, Laugh Factory, Jimmy Kimmel Comedy Club, Wiseguy Las Vegas, Comedy Works at Denver, Laughing Skull, SF Punchline, SF Cobb's, SF Comedy Day, Detroit Women Comedy Festival etc. She was the first comedian ever invited to perform at San Francisco FBI headquarters. She co-founded Laughitouthub.org, a 501(c)3 non-profit to empower the mental well-being of teenagers with humor in the format of standup comedy and improvisation. She graduated from Stanford University and Peking University. Her Website: https://www.cathyzhaolaugh.com/. Instagram: @cathyzbitch

