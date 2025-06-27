HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION to be Presented at A.C.T. Young Conservatory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) Young Conservatory will present Hadestown: Teen Edition, performing at A.C.T.’s Strand Theater Friday, August 8 through Sunday, April 17, 2025.



Following two intertwining love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of immortal King Hades and lady Persephone – Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Inspired by traditions of classic American folk music and vintage New Orleans jazz, Mitchell’s beguiling sung-through musical pits industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.

“We’re thrilled to bring this spectacular cast from all over the Bay Area to the Strand Theater,” said MacLean. “Our production of Hadestown: Teen Edition will be like no other you’ve seen, and we can’t wait to share this incredible work and talent with the public in August!”

Spanning two casts—Blue Company and Green Company—performing on alternate days, Hadestown: Teen Edition features a mix of young artists between the ages of 8 and 19 from A.C.T.’s Young Conservatory. They include (in alphabetical order): Vivian Amirault (Worker), Messiah Birks (Fate), Ellia Blank (Eurydice, Blue Cast), Briana Bothello (Worker), Ella Ford (Persephone, Blue Cast), DaMarcus Gray (Orpheus, Green Cast), Camden Greathouse (Worker), Borna Mahdavi (Hades, Blue Cast), Matthew Maier (Orpheus, Blue Cast), Amarech Mendez (Persephone, Green Cast), Jonah Norman (Hades, Green Cast), Lily Normanly (Worker), Max Pigoski (Worker), Mason Rotblat (Worker), Dahlia Saffouri (Eurydice, Green Cast), Sadie Shepodd (Fate), Gabriel Shum (Hermes, Blue Cast), Samora Stephens (Worker), Maggie Tanios (Hermes, Green Cast), Charlotte Thomas (Worker), Giao Vu Murphy (Worker), Ernst Wang (Worker), and Tej Wong (Fate).

Under the direction of Ciera Eis, the creative team for Hadestown: Teen Edition includes Cameron Miya (Music Director) and Laura Elaine Ellis (Choreographer).

