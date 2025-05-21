GRAMMY-Nominated Saxophonist Ravi Coltrane Joins SUMMER AT SJFAZZ Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GRAMMY-nominated saxophonist Ravi Coltrane will join the Summer at SFJAZZ 2025 lineup. Coltrane’s residency, set for July 23–27, 2025, will include a special listening party and four performances featuring an exciting roster of special guests. Single tickets are on sale beginning Friday, May 23 at 12 p.m. PT.

Ravi Coltrane RESIDENCY SCHEDULE

LISTENING PARTY WITH Ravi Coltrane

Wednesday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



Ravi Coltrane & COLTRAXX

W/ DAVID VIRELLES, DEZRON DOUGLAS & JOHNATHAN BLAKE

Thursday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



Ravi Coltrane QUINTET

W/ ROBIN EUBANKS, JOHNATHAN FINLAYSON, GADI LEHAVI & ELE HOWELL

Saturday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 27 at 7 p.m.

Miner Auditorium



Ravi Coltrane is a critically acclaimed Grammy™ nominated saxophonist, bandleader, and composer. In the course of a 20+ year career, Mr. Coltrane has worked as a sideman to many, recorded noteworthy albums for himself and others and founded a prominent independent record label, RKM.



Born in Long Island, the second son of John Coltrane and Alice Coltrane, Ravi was named after Indian sitar legend Ravi Shankar. He was raised in Los Angeles where his family moved after his father’s death in 1967. His mother, Alice Coltrane, was a significant influence on Ravi and it was he who encouraged Alice to return to performance and the recording studio after a long absence. Subsequently, Ravi produced and played on Alice Coltrane’s powerful, 'Translinear Light', which was released in 2004.

Ravi has released six albums as a leader. Additional credits include performances as well as recordings with Elvin Jones, Terence Blanchard, Kenny Baron, Steve Coleman, McCoy Tyner, Jack DeJohnette, Matt Garrison, Jeff 'Tain' Watts, Geri Allen, Joanne Brackeem, The Blue Note 7, among others. He is a co-leader of the Saxophone Summit with Joe Lovano and Dave Liebman.



Ravi lives in Brooklyn, NY and maintains a fast-paced touring, recording, composing, and performance schedule. He leads the effort to restore the John Coltrane Home in Dix Hills, Long Island (thecoltranehome.org) and presides over important reissues of his parent’s recordings.

Summer at SFJAZZ 2025 will feature a dynamic mix of jazz, Latin, blues and R&B featuring world-renowned artists and rising stars from July 17–August 17, 2025.

The complete summer lineup includes:

MONSIEUR PERINÉ

Miner Auditorium

July 17–20, 2025

HOLLY BOWLING

Joe Henderson Lab

July 17–18, 2025



KAZEMDE GEORGE TRIO

Joe Henderson Lab

July 19, 2025



LISTENING PARTY WITH Ravi Coltrane

Miner Auditorium

July 23, 2025



Ravi Coltrane & COLTRAXX

W/ DAVID VIRELLES, DEZRON DOUGLAS & JOHNATHAN BLAKE

Miner Auditorium

July 24–25, 2025



MUSCLE SHOALS TRIBUTE WITH NATE PRUITT & RICK VANDIVIER

Joe Henderson Lab

July 25, 2025



Ravi Coltrane QUINTET

W/ ROBIN EUBANKS, JOHNATHAN FINLAYSON, GADI LEHAVI & ELE HOWELL

Miner Auditorium

July 26–27, 2025



Joe Henderson Lab

July 26–27, 2025



SUN RA ARKESTRA

Miner Auditorium

July 31–August 3, 2025



NATURALLY 7

Miner Auditorium

August 9–10, 2025



Miner Auditorium

August 14–17, 2025

Comments

Best Sound Design - Live Standings Peter Hylenski - Maybe Happy Ending - 14% Adam Fisher - Sunset Boulevard - 12% Mike Walker - Operation Mincemeat - 10% Vote Now!