EUREKA DAY and More Set for Marin Theatre 25-26 Season

Marin Theatre has unveiled its 2025/26 season, a lineup of exciting works to be presented August 2025 through June 2026. The season of four plays includes 2025 Tony Award-nominated hit Eureka Day’s return to the Bay Area stage (with much of its original cast intact); the West Coast Premiere of Sally & Tom, a metatheatrical reclamation of American mythology and more. See the full season here !

In chronological order, the Marin Theatre 2025/26 season is as follows:

Eureka Day

By Jonathan Spector

Directed by Josh Costello

Presented in partnership with Aurora Theatre Company

2025 Tony Award nomination - Best Revival of a Play

August 28 – September 21, 2025 (opening night: September 2)

The Eureka Day School in Berkeley, California, is a bastion of progressive ideals: representation, acceptance, social justice. In weekly meetings Eureka Day’s five board members develop and update policy to preserve this culture of inclusivity, reaching decisions only by consensus. But when a mumps outbreak threatens the Eureka community, facts become subjective and every solution divisive, leaving the school’s leadership to confront the central question of our time: How does one build consensus when no one can agree on truth? Jonathan Spector’s 2025 Tony Award-nominated Broadway hit returns to the Bay Area, presented at Marin Theatre, directed by Aurora Artistic Director Josh Costello, and featuring much of its World Premiere cast.

Sally & Tom

By Suzan-Lori Parks

Directed by Lance Gardner

West Coast Premiere

October 30 – November 23, 2025 (opening night: November 4)



Playwright Luce has sky-high hopes for her latest script, which examines the complex relationship between Sally Hemings and Thomas Jefferson. To catch the attention of more notable producers, Luce recruits her longtime collaborator (and lover) Mike to direct, and then casts herself and Mike in the lead roles. Their creative visions align at first, but things unravel quickly as they find themselves at odds and deeply entangled in Sally and Tom’s story. Acclaimed playwright and Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks cleverly scrutinizes the realities of American history, past and present, through the lens of American theatre. Executive Artistic Director Lance Gardner makes his Marin Theatre directing debut.

The Cherry Orchard

By Anton Chekhov

Translation by Paul Schmidt

Directed by Carey Perloff

January 29 – February 22, 2026 (opening night: February 3)



In Chekhov's tragicomedy—perhaps his most popular play—the Gayev family is torn by powerful forces, ones rooted deep in history, and in the society around them. Their estate is hopelessly in debt: urged to cut down their beautiful cherry orchard and sell the land for holiday cottages, they struggle to act decisively. American Conservatory Theater Artistic Director Emerita Carey Perloff returns to Marin Theatre after last season’s hit production of Waste to stage this masterpiece.

Pictures From Home

By Sharr White

Based on the Photo Memoir Pictures From Home by Larry Sultan

Directed by Jonathan Moscone

West Coast Premiere

May 7-31, 2026 (opening night: May 12)



Playwright Sharr White transforms photographer Larry Sultan’s landmark photo memoir for the stage in this new three-character play. In the 1980s, Greenbrae resident Sultan spent a decade photographing and interviewing his parents and unearthing the memories beneath his family’s home movies. The result is a deeply intimate and comic portrait of a mother, a father and their son. Though set in the recent past, this poignant and theatrically inventive play is both of-the-moment and timeless.

