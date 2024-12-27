DRAGULA Parody to be Presented at OASIS in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Poltergeist Theatre Project will present DRAGCULA - a parody in living greyscale, a world premiere comedy adaptation of Stoker’s classic paying tribute to the 1930s Universal film, will run at Oasis from January 16th through Feb 1st, Thursdays through Saturdays at 7pm.

Featuring local queer and trans drag performers, this full-length comedy is a collaboration between Poltergeist Theatre Project, Potatoes Mashed Comedy, and Oasis Arts celebrating the Queer horror roots of the original text while highlighting the unique subcultures of the SoMa Historic Leather District.



About the Show

A lovably effacing British lawyer inadvertently unleashes the horrors and pleasures of an ancient pansexual vampire on unsuspecting 1930s London. As Count Dracula manages to reveal the suppressed sexual deviances of everyone that crosses his path, will noted parapsychologist and shibari expert Professor Van Helsing be able to stop the polyamorous rampage or will he too fall prey to the temptations of eternal ecstasy?

Lovingly lampooning the 1930s Universal horror classic, DRAGCULA celebrates the undeniably charismatic vampire at the heart of Bram Stoker’s original text while incorporating the kink subcultures of the SoMa Historic Leather District. Presented in living grayscale with bright bursts of blood red, and featuring goth and rock hits from the 1980s, this Drag-sical breaks the boundaries of a fourth wall to invite us all into the debauchery. Come celebrate Queer and Trans empowerment at SoMa’s artistic clubhouse, the fabulous Oasis!

Run Time: 2 Hours with a 15 Minute Intermission

Content Warnings: Blood, Adult Language, Sexual Situations

About the Team

Adapted from Bram Stoker’s Victorian queer-coded classic by company co-founder and leadership collective member Chris Steele (she/they);

featuring performances from Bay Area drag artists:

Mudd the TwoSpirit (any pronouns; We Build Houses Here with Detour Productions, Beyond at Z Space) as DRACULA, KaiKai Bee Michaels (any pronouns; Select Thine Own Journey at Oasis) as PROFESSOR VAN HELSING, Tater Tot aka Edna Mira Raia (he/she; 9 to 5 at Oasis, Edna In a Bottle at Pianofight) as RENFIELD, Polly Amber Ross aka Chris Steele (she/they; As You Like It at CalShakes, Wigged at Oasis) as MINA SEWARD, Vanilla Meringue (she/her; 9 to 5 and The Nanny Live at Oasis) as LUCY WESTERN, Chester Vanderbox aka Nic Sommerfeld (they/them; As You Like It at CalShakes, Cabaret Cressida with Poltergeist Theatre Project) as JOHN HARKER,

Leggy Pee (they/them) as DR. SEWARD, and Redd Fafilth (they/them; Murder at Buck’s Motor Lodge at Eclectic Box, Star Trek at Oasis) as NURSE MARY.

The production features Direction and Projection Design by Chris Steele; Lighting Design by Nic Candito; Sound Design by Edna Mira Raia; Props Design by Matthew Smith; Costume Design by Tuesday Gloom.

