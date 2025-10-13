 tracker
Comedian Michael McIntyre to Bring HELLO AMERICA! Tour to BroadwaySF's Orpheum Theatre

The performance will take place on March 20, 2026.

By: Oct. 13, 2025
Comedian Michael McIntyre to Bring HELLO AMERICA! Tour to BroadwaySF's Orpheum Theatre Image
Michael McIntyre is crossing the pond for his first ever US tour, “Hello America!” Having previously sold-out Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon in New York, he's now bringing his comedy coast to coast! McIntyre will perform at BroadwaySF’s Orpheum Theatre on Friday, March 20, 2026 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available beginning Friday, October 17 at 9 a.m. PT at www.broadwaysf.com.

Michael's previous tours have sold nearly five million tickets worldwide, including a record breaking 33 sold out shows at London’s 15,000 capacity O2 Arena, and his stand-up has hundreds of millions of views online.

In addition to stand-up, Michael hosts two of the UK's most successful entertainment shows, the multi-award-winning Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel.
 



