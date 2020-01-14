Cinnabar Theater Hosts Annual Broadway Bash Fundraiser Show

The 4th annual Broadway Bash, Cinnabar Theater's signature gala fundraiser, has been expanded this year to include a sit-down elegant dinner and show in the Grand Ballroom of the DoubleTree Wine Country Hotel in Rohnert Park.

The show, entitled Encores, showcases the very best of Cinnabar: professional and Young Repertory actors and singers joined onstage to perform encores from favorite past shows. (Cabaret, Fiddler on the Roof, Little Shop of Horrors, La Cage aux Folles and much more.)

Artistic Director Elly Lichenstein and Education Director Nathan Cummings are staging the musical revue. The show will be hosted by Amy G, in-game reporter of the Giants. Special performances by: Christopher Young, SF Hamilton cast; Clark Sterling, veteran Broadway performer; and many other favorite Cinnabar professional actors: Mary Gannon-Graham, Michael Van Why, Olivia Newbold, Jim Peterson and more. They will be joined on stage by many of Cinnabar's talented Young Repertory actors/singers, performing songs that will feature duets and group numbers.

The evening is accentuated by Broadway-themed silent and live auctions, culminating in a sneak preview of the upcoming season of shows at Cinnabar. The ticket price includes complimentary champagne, wine and beer along with an elegant sit-down dinner and desserts in the grand ballroom of the Doubletree Hotel.

Tickets available at www.cinnabartheater.org or through the Box Office: 707-763-8920.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You