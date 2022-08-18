Cast Announced for THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at San Jose Stage Company

The San Jose Stage Company has announced the cast and creative team for The Play That Goes Wrong, the first production of MILESTONE: The 40th Anniversary Season. The madcap hit from Broadway and the West End, written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, will be directed by Jon Tracy. It runs from September 21 to October 16, 2022, at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113) with a press opening is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Ticket prices range from $34 to $74 and can be purchased online at www.thestage.org or through the box office at (408) 283-7142.

This hilarious mash-up of Monty Python, mystery, and door-slamming farces raises the curtain on the opening night of the newest production by Cornley University Drama Society, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to very, very wrong. Their 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted on stage including an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Still, the accident-prone thespians bravely battle the odds to make it through to their final curtain call with hilarious consequences!

"After three years of waiting and working through and around COVID, we could all use a laugh," says Artistic Director Randall King. "We are excited to kick off our 40th anniversary season, with the Bay Area premiere of this laugh-a-minute production."

Director Jon Tracy is "in awe of the creative team working tirelessly to bring this raucous, ridiculous, slapstick comedy to life. We have a brilliant cast of eight, assembled from the truly exceptional Bay Area talent pool, and I cannot wait for audiences to see this fast-paced celebration of theatre."

The cast for The Play That Goes Wrong features Michael Barrett Austin* as Chris/Inspector Carter, Johnny Moreno* as Robert/Thomas Colleymore, Kunal Prasad* as Jonathan/Charles Haversham, Sean Okuniewicz* as Max/Cecil Haversham/Arthur the Gardener, Allison F. Rich* as Sandra/Florence Colleymore, Cassidy Jamahl Brown* as Dennis/Perkins, Nesbyth Rieman as Annie, and Anthony Frederick Aranda as Trevor.

In addition to Jon Tracy as director, the creative team includes Robert Pickering (Scenic Designer), Ashley Garlick (Costume Designer), Maurice Vercoutere (Lighting Designer), Steve Schoenbeck (Sound Designer), Jenn Trampenau (Props Coordinator), Kimberly Mohne Hill (Dialect Coach), and Justin Travis Buchs* (Stage Manager).

ˆ Member of SDC, the union of stage directors and choreographers.

* Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

ABOUT HENRY LEWIS, JONATHAN SAYER, AND HENRY SHIELDS

Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields met while training at the London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art (LAMDA). Their first collaboration, The Play That Goes Wrong (Best New Comedy, Olivier Awards 2015) started on the UK fringe before opening in the West End in 2014. Similar success has followed with their third show, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, which played the Criterion Theatre in London. Their second project, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, is a regular Christmas fixture on the West End and was adapted for broadcast on BBC One in 2016.

ABOUT MILESTONE: THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON

MILESTONE: The 40th Anniversary Season at the San Jose Stage Company continues with the world premiere adaptation of Meet John Doe (November 23 to December 18, 2022 - Press Opening: November 26, 2022), the world premiere, presented in collaboration with African-American Shakespeare Company, of Strange Courtesies (February 1 to 26, 2023 - Press Opening: February 4, 2023), the regional premiere of Grand Horizons (April 5 to 30, 2023 - Press Opening: April 8, 2023), and a major To Be Announced summer musical (June 7 to July 2, 2023 - Press Opening: June 10, 2023).

All programming and scheduling is subject to change. Tickets may be purchased online at www.thestage.org.

ABOUT SAN JOSE STAGE COMPANY

Through powerful, provocative and profound theatre, San Jose Stage Company (The Stage) seeks to expand community, forge creative partnerships, and challenge individuals in order to illuminate the human condition.

The Stage is recognized as the South Bay's leading professional theatre company, having earned a reputation for artistic excellence through imaginative and edgy theatrical experiences that spark ideas and dialogue with the audience. The company is dedicated to the presentation and development of new works, with a concentration on classic American literature adapted by modern playwrights to speak to the conditions, hopes, and fears of humanity. With the farthest seat in the house no more than fifteen feet from the three-quarter thrust stage, the connection between actor and audience is profound and visceral.

The Stage is a multi-award-winning company. Recognition includes the 2018 Paine Knickerbocker Award for continued contributions to Bay Area theatre from the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle (SFBATCC). The Stage has produced over 185 productions, including nineteen world premieres and fifty new works and is ranked as the second-largest professional theatre and eighth-largest performance arts organization in Silicon Valley (Silicon Valley Business Journal).

Attracting over 30,000 patrons to downtown and employing more than 150 local artists annually, San Jose Stage Company continues in its 40th season to be a vital force in the region's economic and creative landscape.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets may be purchased online at www.thestage.org or through the box office at (408) 283-7142.

COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS FOR IN-PERSON PERFORMANCES

The health and safety of our artists, patrons, and staff are top priority. To safely return to in-person performances at San Jose Stage Company, we have implemented the following policies and procedures:

Proof of full vaccination is required of all patrons before entering the theatre.

Masks are required for all patrons and staff while inside the theatre and lobby area.

San Jose Stage Company is a fully vaccinated company. The artists, staff, and crew are all vaccinated.

Concessions are available. Food and drink consumption will be permitted in the outdoor courtyard. No food or drinks will be permitted in the theatre or lobby area.

We have upgraded our air filters and increased air flow in the theatre.

Hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the theatre and lobby area.

Performers will not be masked.

All tickets are issued as digital e-tickets for touchless check-in.

Digital playbills are available by QR code and website link. No physical playbills will be provided.

Patrons are not allowed to wait for performers in the lobby after the show.

The theatre, backstage, and lobby areas will be sanitized after each performance.

The Stage is constantly monitoring state and county guidelines and these policies may evolve over time. These policies and procedures are in place to keep our doors open for live performances. We appreciate your cooperation in maintaining safety at The Stage. If you have any questions or concerns regarding our policies, please contact us via email at boxoffice@thestage.org.