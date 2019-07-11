Due to critical and box office success, California Shakespeare Theater extends The Good Person of Szechwan by Bertolt Brecht, adapted by Tony Kushner from a translation by Wendy Arons, through July 28, 2019 at the Bruns Amphitheater. Tickets will continue to be available through TodayTix, online at calshakes.org, or through the Cal Shakes Box Office at 510.548.9666.

Because the second Echoes at Bruns Amphitheater concert-Rocks In Your Head Fest- is scheduled for July 27, extension performances will take place on Thursday July 25 at 7:30 pm, Friday July 26 at 8:00 pm, and Sunday July 28 at 4:00 pm. There will be no performance on Saturday July 27.

Receiving the highest possible praise from The San Francisco Chronicle, Bay Area News Group, Berkeleyside and more, Good Person has been commended for being "delightful" (SFist.com) and "rollicking" (Bay Area News Group) while encouraging the audience to explore what it means to be good.

"'Good Person' asks whether it's possible to be good in an evil world, especially if you seek more than a hand-to-mouth existence. Most of us already know the answer to that question, but this play and this production define how morality gets set - which is necessarily to say, how we make compromises, how we decide to be OK with how we bad we are - with uncommon clarity, with boundless compassion, with fearless artistry. It makes you want to make yourself and the world better, and believe that perhaps you can and know that you must, " (SF Chronicle).

In a city defined by "haves" and "have-nots," can a good person stay good even as their fortunes rise? And what does it even mean to be good? The Good Person of Szechwan is a fable for our times that challenges us to live within our contradictions.

Artistic Director Eric Ting directs the epic tale, bringing Brecht to Cal Shakes stage for the first time. "What a joy to be able to share Brecht's extraordinary fable with the Bay Area in this time that demands we all be more responsible, more compassionate, more humane. This beloved company of artists have delivered a work or urgency, wit and music, and a call to our better selves."

Good Person features a creative team that includes critically-acclaimed Bay Area composer Min Kahng, scenic designer Michael Locher, lighting designer Jiyoun Chang, costumer designer Ulises Alcala, sound Designer Brendan Aanes, choreographer Natalie Greene, and fight director Dave Maier.

The cast is led by Bay Area-native Francesca Fernandez McKenzie and includes Lance Gardner, Margo Hall, Victor Talmadge , Anthony Fusco, Dean Linnard, Armando McClain, Lily Tung Crystal, J Jha, Phil Wong, Monica Lin, and Sharon Shao.

Single tickets range from $20 to $94 with discounts available for seniors, youth, students, military families, persons age 30 and under, and groups. Prices, dates, titles, and artists are subject to change. For information or to charge tickets by phone with VISA, MasterCard, or American Express, call the Cal Shakes Box Office at 510.548.9666. Additional information and online ticketing are available at www.calshakes.org.

The Good Person of Szechwan is supported by Art Works from the National Endowment for the Arts. California Shakespeare Theater's 2019 season is supported in part by the generosity of The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, The James Irvine Foundation, The Dean & Margaret Lesher Foundation, The Bernard Osher Foundation, and The Shubert Foundation. Corporate partners include City National Bank, Meyer Sound, and Peet's Coffee.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You