BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards Update: KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for San Francisco:

Best Choreography (Local)

Laura Elaine Ellis, Jamie Yuen Shore, Nicola Bosco-Alvarez, Erin Gentry - WEST SIDE STORY - BATCO, SFArtsED, YPTMTC, UCBSO 8%

Jim Cooney - CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 8%

Gary Ferguson - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Landmark Musical Theatre 5%

Best Costume Design (Local)

Kristina Marie Martin - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 10%

Tiersa Nureyev - WEST SIDE STORY - BATCO, SFArtsED, YPTMTC, UCBSO 10%

Julie Engelbrecht - NINE - 3Below Theaters 6%

Best Direction of a Musical (Local)

Amy Miller - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 10%

Gary Ferguson - REMEMBERING JAMES - Boxcar Theatre 7%

Doug Greer - HEATHERS - Pacifica Spindrift Players 6%

Best Direction of a Play (Local)

Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin - THE JUNGLE - The Curran 9%

Troy Lescher - FANTASTIC MR. FOX - Humboldt State University 8%

Scott Guggenheim - WHO'S HOLIDAY - 3Below Theaters 6%

Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Local)

Zachary Infante - KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre 23%

Matthew Rossoff - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 8%

Chad Carstarphen - KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theater 5%

Best Featured Actor in a Play (Local)

John Pfumojena - THE JUNGLE - The Curran 9%

Benoit Monin - AS YOU LIKE IT - Half Moon Bay Shakespeare 8%

Jourdán Olivier-Verdé - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - 6th Street Playhouse 8%

Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Local)

Desiree Rodriguez - KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre 14%

Maria-Christina Oliveras - KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre 9%

Melissa Momboisse - HAIRSPRAY - Bay Area Musicals 4%

Best Featured Actress in a Play (Local)

Nahel Tzegai - THE JUNGLE - The Curran 8%

Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green - CINDERELLA - African American Shakespeare Company 8%

Brittany Sims - LIFE SUCKS - Custom Made Theatre 8%

Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Local)

Joél Pérez - KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre 21%

Donald Webber Jr. - HAMILTON 'AND PEGGY' TOUR - SHN Orpheum Theatre 20%

Luis Figueroa - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 9%

Best Leading Actor in A Play (Local)

Ben Turner - THE JUNGLE - The Curran 9%

Zaya Kolia - THE NORTH POOL - Bread & Butter Theatre 8%

Doug Santana - ONE MAN TWO GUVNORS - Palo Alto Players 6%

Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Local)

Yani Marin - KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre 20%

Tanaka Dunbar Ngwara - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Contra costa Civic Theatre 7%

Hannah Martinez-Crow - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Husky Theatre 7%

Best Leading Actress in a Play (Local)

Kim Donovan - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Altarena Playhouse 9%

Bonnie DeChant - COME BACK LITTLE SHEBA - Altarena Playhouse 6%

Emily Stone - LIFE SUCKS - Custom Made Theatre 5%

Best Lighting Design (Local)

Aya Matusomo - HEATHERS - Pacifica Spindrift Players 12%

Morgan Becker - REMEMBERING JAMES - Martinez Campbell Theatre 8%

Weili Shi - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Ray of Light Theatre 8%

Best Local Musical

KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre 22%

WEST SIDE STORY - BATCO, SFArtsED, YPTMTC, UCBSO 6%

A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 6%

Best Local Play

THE JUNGLE - The Curran 14%

LIFE SUCKS - Custom Made Theatre 6%

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Altarena Playhouse 6%

Best Production Performed by Youth

SPRING AWAKENING - Hillbarn Theatre Conservatory 21%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Washington High School, The Husky Theatre 16%

NEWSIES - Starstruck Theatre 12%

Best Production Performed For Youth

CINDERELLA - African American Shakespeare company 21%

SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Bay Area Children's Theatre 19%

NEWSIES - Starstruck Theatre 18%

Best Scenic Design (Local)

Miriam Buether - THE JUNGLE - The Curran 12%

Michael Kramer, - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence's Broadway Under the Stars 10%

Andrea Bechert - FUN HOME - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 7%

Best Solo Performance/Production

Dedrick Weathersby - REMEMBERING JAMES - Boxcar Theatre 19%

Regina Evans - 52 LETTERS - Ubuntu Theater Project 19%

Michael Patrick Gaffney - THE OLDEST LIVING CATER WAITER - 42nd Street Moon 13%

Best Sound Design (Local)

Nils Erickson - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 13%

Travis Rexroat - ONCE - 42nd Street Moon 11%

Aya Matsutomo - HEATHERS - Pacifica Spindrift Players 10%

Best Special Theater Event

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp - Adam Pascal AND Anthony Rapp - Feinsteins at the Nikko 33%

Broadway Under the Stars - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence's Broadway Under the Stars 22%

BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS - Transcendence Theatre Company 11%

Best Touring Production

HAMILTON 'AND PEGGY' TOUR - Orpheum Theatre SF 40%

COME FROM AWAY - Broadway in SF 10%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Curran 10%

Person to Watch (Female)

Cassie Grilley 9%

Tanika Baptiste 9%

Yani Marin 6%

Person to Watch (Male)

Donald Webber Jr. 19%

Julius Thomas III 14%

William Griffin 6%

