Berkeley Rep to Kick Off 24/25 Season with MEXODUS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kicking off its 2024/25 season, Berkeley Rep will present the West Coast premiere of the hip-hop remix, Mexodus. History meets hip-hop in Mexodus, an electrifying live-looping musical, composed in real-time by multi-talented writer/performers Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson. Mexodusexplores the often-untold stories of the Underground Railroad that led south into Mexico. Directed and costume designed by Berkeley Rep Associate Artistic Director David Mendizábal, this groundbreaking theatrical experience celebrates the power of Black and Brown solidarity through a story of resilience and resistance.



Mexodus will perform at Berkeley Rep’s Peet’s Theatre (2025 Addison St., Berkeley) September 13–October 20, 2024. Press night will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. Single tickets start at $22.50, plus a $9 order fee, and can be purchased online at berkeleyrep.org or by phone at 510-647-2949 (Tue–Sun, 12–7 p.m.). Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



“I’m thrilled to bring Mexodus to Berkeley Rep and introduce our audience to the incredible artistry of Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson,” said director David Mendizábal. “The technical prowess of their live-looping skills coupled with the huge heart and passion they bring to the stage each night is sure to entertain and excite audiences. In a moment where our country is experiencing such division, I hope that this story about solidarity, brotherhood, and the power of reaching across divides to support the liberation of each other will fill our audiences with hope and inspire action.”



“Mexodus is not only the story of the Underground Railroad that went south to Mexico, but also a story of brotherhood and the long history of solidarity between Black and Brown people in North America,” said Quijada and Robinson. “We hope that our show will uplift, inspire, and validate the experiences of Black and Brown people in the Bay Area. As we enter into a season of change in this country, we hope that this show can play a part in combatting divisiveness, anti-immigrant sentiments, and the barriers that white supremacist ideologies create. We want to radically welcome audiences into our world with the hope that we will all be a little kinder (and righteously angrier) when we walk out of the theatre.”



The creative team for Mexodus includes Riw Rakkulchon (Scenic Design), David Mendizábal (Costume Design), Mextly Couzin (Lighting Design), Mikhail Fiksel(Sound & Orchestrations), Rasean Davonté Johnson (Projection Design), Hope Villanueva (Stage Manager), and Christina Hogan (Assistant Stage Manager).



Berkeley Rep recognizes the generous support of BART and Peet’s Coffee, Berkeley Rep’s official season sponsors. Berkeley Rep is also delighted to recognize the support at the season sponsor level from Stephen & Susan Chamberlin, Yogen & Peggy Dalal, Bruce Golden & Michelle Mercer, Frances Hellman & Warren Breslau, Wayne Jordan & Quinn Delaney, Jonathan Logan & John Piane, Gisele & Kenneth F. Miller, Jack & Betty Schafer, The Strauch Kulhanjian Family, Kelli & Steffan Tomlinson, and Gail & Arne Wagner.

Photo credit: Chris Banks

Comments