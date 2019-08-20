Berkeley Playhouse To Kick Off 12th Season With The Feel Good Hit MAMMA MIA!

Berkeley Playhouse opens their 12th season of professional theater for family audiences with Mamma Mia!, an uproarious adventure along the iridescent blue seas of the Greek Isles.



On the eve of her wedding day, Sophie seeks to discover the father she never knew, bringing three men from her mother's past back to the island they last set foot on 20 years ago. What follows is an unforgettable story full of lively dance numbers, non-stop laughs, and ABBA's iconic, toe-tapping hits. One of the longest-running shows in Broadway history, you won't want to miss this feel-good celebration of love, laughter, and friendship.



Performances run Friday through Sunday, and select Thursday evenings, beginning September 20, 2019. Press night will be held on Saturday, September 21 at 7pm. Tickets (ranging from $25-$44) are available by calling (510) 845-8542 x351 or by visiting online at berkeleyplayhouse.org. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



"I'm thrilled to dive into our 12th season of theater with this joyous, beloved story," says Founding Artistic Director Elizabeth McKoy. "Mamma Mia! is truly the ultimate celebration of love, laughter, and community, and is packed full of unforgettable hit songs that the whole family will adore."



"Without a doubt, this production is the perfect opener for our ambitious new season," adds Executive Director and Producer Kimberly Dooley. "This year, we're dreaming big and diving into powerful pieces of theater that tell passionate stories about the family and communities that you will care for, laugh with, and cheer on as they fight for what they believe in."



Founded in 2007 by professional theater actor, director, and teacher for over 25 years, Elizabeth McKoy, Berkeley Playhouse's mission is to create theater and programs that engage, ignite, and celebrate diverse Bay Area audiences through a thriving conservatory, a professional mainstage season, educational outreach, and a commitment to the development of new family musicals. In support of our mission, we maintain and enhance the historic Julia Morgan Theater. A commitment to community, diversity, inclusion, and empowerment is at the heart of our work.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You