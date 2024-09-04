AXIS Dance Company Announces 2024 Home Season

Featuring a lineup of three world premieres, Ecos will run October 11–13, 2024 at San Francisco's ODC Theater.
AXIS Dance Company has announced the 2024 home season, Ecos, taking place Friday, October 11 through Sunday, October 13, 2024 at San Francisco's ODC Theater (3153 17th St.).
Featuring a diverse lineup of three world premieres from award-winning Spanish choreographer Jorge Crecis, celebrated Bay Area artist and architect Dazaun Soleyn, and AXIS Artistic Director Nadia Adame, Ecos unveils the many complex layers of the human experience to illuminate the core of what moves us forward. Berkeley-based contemporary dance company, Post:ballet, will serve as special guests. Tickets for Ecos are available now at www.axisdance.org.
“Ecos brings together extraordinary artists to explore the complexities of our shared human experience,” said AXIS Dance Company's Artistic Director Nadia Adame. “Each piece in this Home Season reflects a unique perspective, yet together they resonate with a powerful, collective spirit. This season is a heartfelt invitation to connect, reflect, and be moved together. I'm honored to share this evening with our community, as we push the boundaries of what dance can reveal about our lives.”
Adds Post:ballet Artistic Director Robin Dekkers: “After numerous collaborations with AXIS Dance Company, including the film version of my piece ‘Flutter' commissioned by Lincoln Center, Post:ballet is thrilled to be collaborating with AXIS on this original work by Jorge Crecis. The company hopes that this model of sharing resources with another dance company to create a new work that can be performed by each company separately as well as together will inspire other arts organizations to explore creative ways of working together to commission innovative artists and connect diverse communities.”
The three world premieres that make up Ecos are:
