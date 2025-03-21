ALICE IN WONDERLAND and More to Close Diablo Ballet 31st Season

Performances will run from May 16 – 17.
Diablo Ballet’s 31st Season will conclude with the brand-new production of Alice in Wonderland by choreographer Brian Enos at the Lesher Center for the Arts, premiering May 16 – 17.
The Company’s May program will feature a new commission of Alice in Wonderland
choreographed by Brian Enos, taking you on a journey down the rabbit hole into an
extraordinary imaginative world as Alice meets unforgettable characters and falls in love
with the magic of Wonderland. Alice in Wonderland is based on the 1865 children’s
novel “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll, with music by Sergei
Prokofiev and Dimitri Shostakovich. Newly created sets, projections and costumes will
be designed and constructed by Patricia Barker, former principal ballerina of the Pacific
Northwest Ballet and Artistic Director of the Royal New Zealand Ballet, and Diablo
Ballet’s costume team Christopher Dunn and Amanda Farris.
Also on the program is the Diablo Ballet premiere of Gerald Arpino’s romantic
Reflections, which was created in 1971 for the Joffrey Ballet. A celebrated neoclassical,
pure dance ballet, is a perfect example of Arpino’s style—high lifts, a flying pace, and
classic beauty. Staged by Tom Mossbrucker, this fast-paced work is set to Tchaikovsky’s
“Variations on a Rococo Theme.”
Photo credit: Tue Nam Ton
