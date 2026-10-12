A KIDMAN CAROL to Make West Coast Debut at NCTC
Directed by Jason Hoover, the production features a cast including Lisa Frankenstein and Chris Steele.
NCTC has announced A Kidman Carol: A Gay Dementia on Australian Dames by Kevin Zak. The show will be directed by iconic OASIS director, Jason Hoover (THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, SQREAM).
A Kidman Carol will begin on December 5th. NCTC's 2026-27 Season Subscribers are eligible for discounted tickets. To help make this event accessible to our entire community, tickets are available on a need-based sliding scale, starting at $35 (costs include fees) and may be purchased at nctcsf.org, by emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.org, or by calling (415) 861-8972.
A Kidman Carol: A Gay Dementia on Australian Dames, by Kevin Zak will be directed by Jason Hoover. The cast includes Blake Z. Dwyer, Lisa Frankenstein, Brendan North, Edna Mira Raia, and Chris Steele. The creative team includes Lighting Designer Nic Candito, Costume Designer Wes Crain, Props Designer Jenna Forder, Stage Manager Emma Gifford, Sound Designer Jerry Girard, Projection Designer Stephen Hitchcock, Set Designer Matt Owens, and Wig Designer Laundra Tyme, Wigs by Tips.
About Kevin Zak (Playwright)
Originally from Buffalo, Kevin has made his career in NYC working on Broadway, Off-Broadway, Off-Off-Broadway, and in television. He is currently developing pilots with HBOMax/Before The Door Productions and Maximum Effort. His play A KIDMAN CAROL had a sold out developmental run produced by George Strus/Benson Drive Productions (Oh, Mary!) in December 2025. The production will have a 6 week run Off-Broadway this winter. Kevin is the writer and director of the Off-Broadway comedy GINGER TWINSIES, which was nominated for a 2026 Queerty Award for Best Theater. He's been involved either as an actor or creative on such productions as Rob Lake Magic With Special Guest The Muppets), Death Becomes Her, Waitress, Clinton the Musical (Lucille Lortel Nom.), and Silence! The Musical (Off-Bway and 2024 UK production). Kevin is currently writing the book for the musical adaptation of The NY Times best-selling memoir Running With Scissors, by Augusten Burroughs.
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