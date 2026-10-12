A KIDMAN CAROL to Make West Coast Debut at NCTC

NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

NCTC has announced A Kidman Carol: A Gay Dementia on Australian Dames by Kevin Zak. The show will be directed by iconic OASIS director, Jason Hoover (THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, SQREAM).

A Kidman Carol will begin on December 5th. NCTC's 2026-27 Season Subscribers are eligible for discounted tickets. To help make this event accessible to our entire community, tickets are available on a need-based sliding scale, starting at $35 (costs include fees) and may be purchased at nctcsf.org, by emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.org, or by calling (415) 861-8972.

A Kidman Carol: A Gay Dementia on Australian Dames, by Kevin Zak will be directed by Jason Hoover. The cast includes Blake Z. Dwyer, Lisa Frankenstein, Brendan North, Edna Mira Raia, and Chris Steele. The creative team includes Lighting Designer Nic Candito, Costume Designer Wes Crain, Props Designer Jenna Forder, Stage Manager Emma Gifford, Sound Designer Jerry Girard, Projection Designer Stephen Hitchcock, Set Designer Matt Owens, and Wig Designer Laundra Tyme, Wigs by Tips.

About Kevin Zak (Playwright)

Originally from Buffalo, Kevin has made his career in NYC working on Broadway, Off-Broadway, Off-Off-Broadway, and in television. He is currently developing pilots with HBOMax/Before The Door Productions and Maximum Effort. His play A KIDMAN CAROL had a sold out developmental run produced by George Strus/Benson Drive Productions (Oh, Mary!) in December 2025. The production will have a 6 week run Off-Broadway this winter. Kevin is the writer and director of the Off-Broadway comedy GINGER TWINSIES, which was nominated for a 2026 Queerty Award for Best Theater. He's been involved either as an actor or creative on such productions as Rob Lake Magic With Special Guest The Muppets), Death Becomes Her, Waitress, Clinton the Musical (Lucille Lortel Nom.), and Silence! The Musical (Off-Bway and 2024 UK production). Kevin is currently writing the book for the musical adaptation of The NY Times best-selling memoir Running With Scissors, by Augusten Burroughs.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 18 Hrs 34 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a San Francisco / Bay Area News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming