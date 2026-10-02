Review: PETER PAN GOES WRONG at SF Playhouse

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Co-founder and producing director Susi Damilano is at it again. Her previous comic stagings include Noises Off, Clue, The 39 Steps and the successful predecessor of this show, The Play That Goes Wrong back in 2024. Lewis, Sheilds and Sayer quickly wrote this sequel utilizing the same premise as the original- the rag tag but highly ambitious Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society’s newest production of Peter Pan suffers from every conceivable catastrophe possible. It takes a crack crew (backstage on on), an ensemble capable of pulling off the preposterous, and intentionally bad props, set and lighting to pull off and Damilano and crew succeed.

Pirates (l to r: Patrick Russell, Phaedra Tillery-Boughton, Jomar Tagatac, Greg Ayers).

The Play That Goes Wrong skewered 1930’s murder mysteries. Here they tackle the much-beloved childhood story of Peter Pan, the child that doesn’t want to grow up. It involves evil pirates, mermaids, fairies and is quite able to be parodied. Damilano has assembled a fine cast including Jomar Tagatac, a theatre chameleon fully capable of broad humor and slapstick. Greg and Joe Ayers return from the 2024 production as members of the silly troupe and are joined by Patrick Russell (Nana, Shadow, Starkey) and Rene Rogoff (Mary Darling, Lisa, Tinkerbell, Curly) in comic performances worthy of the quick paced, laugh a second pace. Kudos to the technical crew: Cody Tellis Rutledge (Scenic Designer), Christian Mejia (Lighting Designer), Kathleen Qiu (Costume Designer), and Christopher Ellis (Sound Designer).

The cast of San Francisco Playhouse's "Peter Pan Goes Wrong,

Peter Pan Goes Wrong features props that don’t work, actors who don’t know their lines, a power outage, onstage repairs, bad sound cues, sight gags, and cheesy overacting. Peter Pan had issues with his flight gear and Captain Hook's fake prosthesis gets a laugh or two. The opening night crowd laughed heartily throughout, a splendid diversion from having to think or feel anything but slapstick joy. If you love The Three Stooges, Keystone Cops, Chaplin or Benny Hill, this play is for you.

Ezra Reaves as Peter Pan and Maggie Mason as Wendy.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong continues through November 28th. Tickets are available by calling (415) 677-9596 or at sfplayhouse.org

Photo credits: Jessica Palopoli

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