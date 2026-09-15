Video: A.C.T. Shares NORTH BY NORTHWEST Opening Sequence Ahead of SF Premiere
A first look at the production's opening moments arrives ahead of its Toni Rembe Theater run.
NORTH BY NORTHWEST is getting an early look ahead of its San Francisco run, with American Conservatory Theater sharing a video of the production's opening sequence on its YouTube channel. The clip offers audiences a preview of the staging before the show opens at the Toni Rembe Theater.
The production is a stage adaptation of the acclaimed Alfred Hitchcock spy thriller, brought to the stage under the direction of Emma Rice, who also adapted the piece for A.C.T.'s 2026/27 season. The story follows the film's twisting tale of mistaken identity and espionage, now reimagined for a live theatrical setting.
The run marks the season opener for American Conservatory Theater, with performances scheduled at the Toni Rembe Theater from September 22 through October 18. The theater's YouTube post described the footage as something special for viewers ahead of the show's arrival.
More details on the production and its creative team were previously reported in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of North by Northwest at A.C.T., which noted Rice's return to the Bay Area following her past work with the company.
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