A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD to Open at New Conservatory Theatre Center

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NCTC has announced the regional premiere of A Case for the Existence of God by Samuel D. Hunter. This production, under the direction of Will Detlefsen, will tell a story of finding hope in the most unlikely of places, at the most unlikely of times.

A Case for the Existence of God starts October 17th. NCTC's 2026-27 Season Subscribers are eligible for discounted tickets. To help make this event accessible to our entire community, tickets are available on a need-based sliding scale, starting at $35 (costs include fees) and may be purchased online, by emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.org, or by calling (415) 861-8972.

Samuel D. Hunter grew up in Moscow, Idaho and lives in New York City. His full-length plays include Little Bear Ridge Road, (New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play) The Whale (Drama Desk Award, Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, GLAAD Media Award, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle nominations for Best Play), A Case for the Existence of God (New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play, Hull-Warriner Award), A Bright New Boise (Obie Award, Drama Desk nomination for Best Play), Greater Clements (Drama Desk nomination for Best Play, Outer Critics Circle Honoree), Lewiston/Clarkston (Drama Desk nomination for Best Play), The Few, A Great Wilderness, Rest, Pocatello, The Healing, and The Harvest, among others. He is the recipient of a 2014 MacArthur “Genius Grant” Fellowship, a 2012 Whiting Writers Award and an honorary doctorate from the University of Idaho.

A Case for the Existence of God, by Samuel D. Hunter will be directed by Will Detlefsen. The cast includes Tarig Elsiddig and Simon Winheld. The creative team includes Lighting Designer Nic Candito, Costume Designer Corrida Godbold, Set Designer Ashley Méndez, Stage Manager Taylor Mendez, Props Designer Matt Owens, and Sound Designer Lana Palmer.

New Conservatory Theatre Center has been San Francisco's premier LGBTQ+ and Allied performing arts institution and progressive arts education conservatory since 1981. NCTC is renowned for its diverse range of innovative, high-quality productions, touring productions and shows for young audiences; its foundational anti-bullying work with youth and educators through YouthAware; and its commitment to developing new plays to continue expanding the canon of queer and allied dramatic work.

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