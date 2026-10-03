Review: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at Actors Ensemble Of Berkeley
Now through October 18th
THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST by Actors Ensemble of Berkeley fills the Live Oak Theater with cheeky humor. As the characters treat serious matters like frippery, and trivial items with seriousness, the tone is set early for a romping good time. With quick dialogue, great physicality, and some clever set changes, Actors Ensemble of Berkele delivers a fun night of theater with this classic Oscar Wilde tale.
In THE IMPORTANE OF BEING EARNEST, the story follows two bachelor friends. Jack Worthing lives in the country with his ward, but creates a fake brother, Ernest, to give him an excuse to travel often to the city. Algernon Moncrief lives in London, and has an often ill fake friend that provides cover for him to travel to the country when he wants to escape social obligations. Jack, who uses the name Ernest when in town, decides he needs to kill off his fake brother as he wants to marry Gwendolen Fairfax, Algernon’s cousin. Algernon is curious to meet Jack’s ward, Cecily Cardew, and travels to Jack’s country home and presents himself as Ernest. Cecily immediately falls for Algernon pretending to be Ernest, and Gwendolyn arrives looking for Jack, whom she believes to be Ernest. Both Algernon and Jack have asked the local vicar to christen them as Ernest. Will all the tea and muffins be eaten before this mess can be sorted out?
Nikolas Greene and Moshe Quinn head up the show as Jack Worthing and Algernon Moncrief, respectively. They provide a solid foundation with their quick dialogue and friendly banter. I would have liked greater variety in their quarreling, both in outrage and in playfulness. The gauntlet is thrown when Paulette Herrnig enters as Lake Bracknell. She serves up Wilde’s lines like a feast for the ears. Bri Hunter and Sophie Ruf are delightful in their portrayals of Gwendolen Fairfax and Cecily Cardew. Hunter exudes such dry wit and cutting side eye as Gwendolen. And Ruf makes Cecily intoxicatingly silly and includes hilarious mannerism and movement. Together they are simply delicious whether bickering with each other or plotting against Ernest.
The artistic team of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST pulls together a remarkably detailed show. The scenic design by Vance Martin is clear, useful, and most importantly, lends itself to a quick scene change. The costumes by Lyre Alston are glamorous and eye-catching. Everything works well together except for Algernon’s purple coat. Michael Sweeney’s lighting design is simple but effective. Direction by Jay Manley adds bits of flair and fun and keeps the whole show moving swiftly.
THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST by Actors Ensemble of Berkeley is a great night out, and a fun way to support local artists. The show is playing at the Live Oak Theater now through October 18th. For tickets or more information, visit https://www.aeofberkeley.org/.
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