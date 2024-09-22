21V To Present RECLAIMING RADICAL 2.0 in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The San Francisco Bay Area's 21V choral ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Martín Benvenuto, will present Reclaiming Radical 2.0 on Sunday November 3, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. at the First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco, as part of their Starr King Way Performance Series. This is 21V's fourth season of presenting bold and unexpected programs, rethinking existing boundaries and assumptions. In this case, focusing on perhaps the most radical and fundamental act in a divisive world: joining in song in meaningful community.

In reimagining our Reclaiming Radical 2.0 program, we broaden our perspective with the special guest appearance of the Cantabile Youth Singers of Silicon Valley. Aria, its top ensemble, will join the professional singers of 21V in inspirational pieces such as "Hymn to Freedom" and "Bright Morning Stars Are Rising" in addition to a rousing rendition of "What Happens When a Woman".

21V's unique treble sound of soprano and alto voices of all genders is showcased in an eclectic array of 21st-century music of the 3 Americas, weaving a tapestry of 21st-century music featuring change makers past and present: civil rights luminary Martin Luther King, labor leaders Dolores Huerta and César Chavez, women's rights pioneer Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and transgender rights activist Miss Major Griffin-Gracy. Collaborators will join in a demonstration of the kind of intergenerational unity and radical community that will bolster us through turbulent times.

