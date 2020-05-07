Video Flashback: Relive The Old Globe's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW With 'The Time Warp'!

Let's do the Time Warp again! Relive The Old Globe's production of The Rocky Horror Show with this new flashback clip!

In the video, James Vásquez talks about his rollicking time with Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show at The Old Globe, and shows you how to do the Time Warp before introducing the number from the show.

Check out the video below!

Shows may close, but the fun lives on! Flashbacks videos brings you songs and scenes from the Globe productions you have loved, with an introduction by a member of the cast or creative team, who will give you backstage stories and fond memories of their time with the show. Jump back in time and relive all the excitement from the Globe's stages.





