Video: First Look at San Diego Musical Theatre's THE PROM

Let's build a prom, because everyone is invited to SDMT's production of "The Prom" running until June 1st, 2025! Telling the story of a young Indiana highschooler just trying to bring her girlfriend to the prom, the musical takes an unexpected turn when four eccentric Broadway performers descend on the town in an earnest, yet misguided, attempt to fight the injustice and share a bit of the spotlight again.

With an incredible score and the enduring message that love can bring everyone together, The Prom captures the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy and resonates with audiences now more than ever.

Comments