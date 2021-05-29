Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: San Diego REP Hosts WE ARE LISTENING: A Live Salon About Black Artists' Experiences in the Theatre Industry

Each live event will feature Black artists discussing their careers in theatre and their experiences as Black Americans in the industry.

May. 29, 2021  

San Diego REP, in partnership with La Jolla Playhouse and The Old Globe, recently held We Are Listening: A Live Salon About Black Artists' Experiences in the Theatre Industry.

Black artists face unique challenges in their careers on a daily basis. Every other Thursday, join San Diego REP's Development Coordinator and local radio personality Ahmed Dents as he has a conversation with influential Black artists about what they have faced and how the future must change.

Watch the most recent episode, featuring Kelundra Smith, below!

Each live event will feature prominent Black artists from San Diego and beyond discussing their careers in theatre and their experiences as Black Americans in the industry. The discussion will be followed by a brief question and answer session where you can ask the guests your questions directly! Tune in with us as we listen to these important perspectives on how the industry can do better and be better for Black artists and communities everywhere.

All conversations start at 5:30 PM PDT, are held on Zoom and also streamed live on San Diego REP's Facebook Page. The Zoom link changes from week to week, so you will need to register each time you plan to attend. If you are interested in being a guest, please email host Ahmed Dents at adents@sdrep.org.

Click Here to Watch the Video!


