Trinity Theatre Company Reveals Grown Up Stage Season 2025

Trinity Theatre Company has announced their 13th Grown Up Stage (GUS) season under the guidance of Artistic Director, Sean Boyd. Trinity Theatre is located in the Mission Valley Mall at 1640 Camino Del Rio North, Suite 129, San Diego, CA 92108.

Artistic Director, Sean Boyd, shared “With our Grown Up Stage (GUS), we offer a season of professional plays and musicals tailored for adult and family audiences- and I’m so excited with our choices for Season 2025! We will run the gamut from the whimsical reinvention of Shakespeare’s tragic love story with The Seussification of Romeo and Juliet to our 3rd Annual New Works Festival featuring playwrights from across the countyr, and closing out with a visit with some classic humor with Monty Python's Edukational Show. We look forward to reinventing some exciting stories from the past - and sharing some brand new stories with our community.”

The Seussification of Romeo and Juliet

A Play by Peter Bloedel

Directed by Vivian White

February 14th - 23rd, 2025

Fridays/Saturdays at 7pm, Sundays at 2pm

A whimsical reinvention of Shakespeare's tragic love story, complete with rhymed couplets, creative wordplay, and fantastical machines -- similar to something Dr. Seuss might have come up with if he ever had his way with the script...Rated PG-13

3rd Annual New Works Festival - 2025

Playwrights TBA

Directors: Connor Boyd and others

April 25 - 27, 2025

Friday/Saturday at 7pm, Sunday at 2pm

The New Works Festival celebrates the works of 10 Emerging New Playwrights from across the country curated from over 400 submissions.

Monty Python's Edukational Show

Playwright: Monty Python | Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin

Director: Sean Boyd

May 16 - 25, 2025

The show features a ‘greatest hits’ selection of the best-known and loved classic Monty Python sketches, songs and animations. “We think corrupting the next generation is essential,” the Pythons said about the show.

