San Diego Symphony Cancels Fall 2020 Concerts

Current subscriptions will automatically move from 2020/21 into the 2021/22 season.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis and the continued need for social distancing, the San Diego Symphony is cancelling all Jacobs Masterworks concerts through December 31, 2020 at Copley Symphony Hall at Jacobs Music Center. In addition, all special concerts and all concerts in the Broadway @ the Jacobs, Jazz @ the Jacobs, Fox Film, and Family concert series are canceled through May of 2021.

As a result of these cancellations and to simplify the ticketing process, current subscriptions will automatically move from 2020/21 into the 2021/22 season. There is no need to contact the organization. The San Diego Symphony anticipates sharing the 2021/22 season programming in April 2021. Subscribers who prefer to donate their subscription dollars, create an on-account credit or seek a refund can contact the ticket office directly at tickets@sandiegosymphony.org.

"Despite our inability to host live performances at this time, our music making continues," said Martha Gilmer, San Diego Symphony CEO. "We have been so fortunate to have Music Director Rafael Payare and his wife cellist Alisa Weilerstein here in San Diego during this pandemic time. Throughout these past months, Rafael and the musicians have had opportunities to continue their work together through virtual meetings, the Listen//Hear series, and small ensemble performances, both live and virtual. While our venues - Copley Symphony Hall at Jacobs Music Center, and The ShellSM - remain closed, we continue to connect with our audiences and each other through a variety of digital programs and the sharing of socially distanced performances by our musicians on social media. I hope you continue to connect with your San Diego Symphony virtually on our dedicated webpage Symphony Stream and the Symphony's dedicated YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts."

Decisions on concerts planned for January through May 2021 will be made at a later date and based on the COVID safety conditions for both musicians and audiences.

For assistance with ticketing options, email the Ticket Office at tickets@sandiegosymphony.org or by phone at 619-235-0804 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Due to heavy phone volume, we encourage guests to contact us by email to avoid experiencing longer than normal wait times.

Shows View More San Diego Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You