SARTA To Host Free Mock Auditions At The Ooley Theatre

SARTA will host a free Mock Auditions event on Saturday, January 31, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at The Ooley Theatre, located at 2007 28th Street in Sacramento.

The event is open to actors ages 18 and up and is designed to help participants prepare for upcoming theatre auditions in a supportive, professional environment. Actors are asked to prepare a one-minute memorized monologue from either a comedy or a drama.

Participants will perform for a panel of directors that includes Elise Hodge, Richard Falcon, Julie Anchor, Christine Nicholson, and Erinn Anova, who will provide feedback and guidance.

Reservations are required. Actors must reserve a time slot by emailing sarta@sarta.com. Additional information is available through SARTA, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit theatre arts service organization.