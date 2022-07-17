Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Musical WITNESSES At CCAE Theatricals

Get a first look at newly released production photos from the World Premiere Musical, WITNESSES, making its World Premiere in the Center Theater at California Center for the Arts, Escondido (CCAE), from July 15 - 30. Witnesses is a riveting, heartfelt and incredibly powerful theatrical event based on the diaries of five Jewish teenagers during the Holocaust. As the audience watches each of teenagers' unique stories unfold, they become witnesses themselves to the events that transpired, viewed through the compelling eyes of these five incredible youth. Conceived by Jordan Beck, produced by CCAE Theatricals, with a book by Tony Award winner Robert L. Freedman, music by Carmel Dean, Matt Gould, Adam Gwon, Anna K. Jacobs and Gerald Sternbach, lyrics by Jordan Beck, Mindi Dickstein, Matt Gould, Adam Gwon and Anna K. Jacobs. Artistic Director, J. Scott Lapp will direct. Tickets are available online at www.artcenter.org.

WITNESSES is generously sponsored by the David T. & Dorris E. Staples Foundation, with additional support by The Conrad Prebys Foundation, National Endowment of the Arts, Whiteboard Insurance and Risk Solutions, and The Raymond Foundation.

PRODUCTION DETAILS

WITNESSES

Directed by J. Scott Lapp

July 15 - 30, 2022

Center Theater at California Center for the Arts, Escondido

340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, CA 92025

Tickets: $35 - $75

Press and Opening: Friday, July 15 at 7:30pm

Evening Performances: Friday, Saturday, July 15-16; Thursday, Friday, Saturday, July 21-23; Thursday, Friday, Saturday, July 28-30 at 7:30pm

Matinee Performances: Saturdays-Sundays, July 16-17 and July 23-24; Friday, Saturday, July 29-30 at 2:00pm

CREATIVE

Director J. Scott Lapp

Movement/Staging Natalie Iscovich

Musical Director/Arranger/Orchestrator Gerald Sternbach

Associate Musical Director Lisa LeMay

Lighting Designer Zach Blane

Scenic Designer Matthew Herman

Sound Designer Jon Fredette

Costume Designer Janet Pitcher

Projection Designer Andrew Nagy

Dramaturg & Jewish Historian Raymond Zachary

Casting Director Lindsay Brooks, CSA

CAST

Kai Justice Rosales | Moshe Ze'ev Flinker

Camille Umoff | Renia Spiegel

Giovanny Diaz De Leon | Dawid Rubinowicz

Afra Sophia Tully | Éva Heymann

Austyn Myers | Yitskhok Rudashevski

Katherine Paladichuk | Ensemble, u/s Renia

Ian Dembek | Ensemble, u/s Moshe, u/s Yitskhok Rudashevski

Hannah Frederick | Ensemble, u/s Éva Heymann

David Landis | Swing, u/s Dawid Rubinowicz

Priya Richard | Swing