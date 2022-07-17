Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Musical WITNESSES At CCAE Theatricals
The production is making its World Premiere in the Center Theater at California Center for the Arts, Escondido (CCAE), from July 15 - 30th.
Get a first look at newly released production photos from the World Premiere Musical, WITNESSES, making its World Premiere in the Center Theater at California Center for the Arts, Escondido (CCAE), from July 15 - 30. Witnesses is a riveting, heartfelt and incredibly powerful theatrical event based on the diaries of five Jewish teenagers during the Holocaust. As the audience watches each of teenagers' unique stories unfold, they become witnesses themselves to the events that transpired, viewed through the compelling eyes of these five incredible youth. Conceived by Jordan Beck, produced by CCAE Theatricals, with a book by Tony Award winner Robert L. Freedman, music by Carmel Dean, Matt Gould, Adam Gwon, Anna K. Jacobs and Gerald Sternbach, lyrics by Jordan Beck, Mindi Dickstein, Matt Gould, Adam Gwon and Anna K. Jacobs. Artistic Director, J. Scott Lapp will direct. Tickets are available online at www.artcenter.org.
WITNESSES is generously sponsored by the David T. & Dorris E. Staples Foundation, with additional support by The Conrad Prebys Foundation, National Endowment of the Arts, Whiteboard Insurance and Risk Solutions, and The Raymond Foundation.
PRODUCTION DETAILS
WITNESSES
Directed by J. Scott Lapp
July 15 - 30, 2022
Center Theater at California Center for the Arts, Escondido
340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, CA 92025
Tickets: $35 - $75
Press and Opening: Friday, July 15 at 7:30pm
Evening Performances: Friday, Saturday, July 15-16; Thursday, Friday, Saturday, July 21-23; Thursday, Friday, Saturday, July 28-30 at 7:30pm
Matinee Performances: Saturdays-Sundays, July 16-17 and July 23-24; Friday, Saturday, July 29-30 at 2:00pm
CREATIVE
Director J. Scott Lapp
Movement/Staging Natalie Iscovich
Musical Director/Arranger/Orchestrator Gerald Sternbach
Associate Musical Director Lisa LeMay
Lighting Designer Zach Blane
Scenic Designer Matthew Herman
Sound Designer Jon Fredette
Costume Designer Janet Pitcher
Projection Designer Andrew Nagy
Dramaturg & Jewish Historian Raymond Zachary
Casting Director Lindsay Brooks, CSA
CAST
Kai Justice Rosales | Moshe Ze'ev Flinker
Camille Umoff | Renia Spiegel
Giovanny Diaz De Leon | Dawid Rubinowicz
Afra Sophia Tully | Éva Heymann
Austyn Myers | Yitskhok Rudashevski
Katherine Paladichuk | Ensemble, u/s Renia
Ian Dembek | Ensemble, u/s Moshe, u/s Yitskhok Rudashevski
Hannah Frederick | Ensemble, u/s Éva Heymann
David Landis | Swing, u/s Dawid Rubinowicz
Priya Richard | Swing
The company of Witnesses.
Camille Umoff, Kai Justice Rosales, Austyn Myers, Afra Sophia Tully and Giovanny Diaz de Leon.
Camille Umoff, Afra Sophia Tully, Austyn Myers, Kai Justice Rosales and Giovanny Diaz de Leon.
Kai Justice Rosales with the company of Witnesses.
Camille Umoff & Hannah Frederick.
Camille Umoff with the company of Witnesses.
Giovanny Diaz de Leon with the company of Witnesses.
Ian Dembek
Austyn Myers with the company of Witnesses.
Austyn Myers, Giovanny Diaz de Leon and Kai Justice Rosales.
Austyn Myers with the company of Witnesses.
Camille Umoff with the company of Witnesses.
Austyn Myers with the company of Witnesses.
Giovanny Diaz de Leon, Afra Sophia Tully, Kai Justice Rosales, Camille Umoff and Austyn Myers.