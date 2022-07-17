Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Musical WITNESSES At CCAE Theatricals

The production is making its World Premiere in the Center Theater at California Center for the Arts, Escondido (CCAE), from July 15 - 30th.

Register for San Diego News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 17, 2022  

Get a first look at newly released production photos from the World Premiere Musical, WITNESSES, making its World Premiere in the Center Theater at California Center for the Arts, Escondido (CCAE), from July 15 - 30. Witnesses is a riveting, heartfelt and incredibly powerful theatrical event based on the diaries of five Jewish teenagers during the Holocaust. As the audience watches each of teenagers' unique stories unfold, they become witnesses themselves to the events that transpired, viewed through the compelling eyes of these five incredible youth. Conceived by Jordan Beck, produced by CCAE Theatricals, with a book by Tony Award winner Robert L. Freedman, music by Carmel Dean, Matt Gould, Adam Gwon, Anna K. Jacobs and Gerald Sternbach, lyrics by Jordan Beck, Mindi Dickstein, Matt Gould, Adam Gwon and Anna K. Jacobs. Artistic Director, J. Scott Lapp will direct. Tickets are available online at www.artcenter.org.

WITNESSES is generously sponsored by the David T. & Dorris E. Staples Foundation, with additional support by The Conrad Prebys Foundation, National Endowment of the Arts, Whiteboard Insurance and Risk Solutions, and The Raymond Foundation.

PRODUCTION DETAILS

WITNESSES
Directed by J. Scott Lapp

July 15 - 30, 2022

Center Theater at California Center for the Arts, Escondido

340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, CA 92025

Tickets: $35 - $75

Press and Opening: Friday, July 15 at 7:30pm
Evening Performances: Friday, Saturday, July 15-16; Thursday, Friday, Saturday, July 21-23; Thursday, Friday, Saturday, July 28-30 at 7:30pm
Matinee Performances: Saturdays-Sundays, July 16-17 and July 23-24; Friday, Saturday, July 29-30 at 2:00pm

CREATIVE

Director J. Scott Lapp

Movement/Staging Natalie Iscovich

Musical Director/Arranger/Orchestrator Gerald Sternbach

Associate Musical Director Lisa LeMay

Lighting Designer Zach Blane

Scenic Designer Matthew Herman

Sound Designer Jon Fredette

Costume Designer Janet Pitcher

Projection Designer Andrew Nagy

Dramaturg & Jewish Historian Raymond Zachary

Casting Director Lindsay Brooks, CSA

CAST

Kai Justice Rosales | Moshe Ze'ev Flinker

Camille Umoff | Renia Spiegel

Giovanny Diaz De Leon | Dawid Rubinowicz

Afra Sophia Tully | Éva Heymann

Austyn Myers | Yitskhok Rudashevski

Katherine Paladichuk | Ensemble, u/s Renia

Ian Dembek | Ensemble, u/s Moshe, u/s Yitskhok Rudashevski

Hannah Frederick | Ensemble, u/s Éva Heymann

David Landis | Swing, u/s Dawid Rubinowicz

Priya Richard | Swing

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Musical WITNESSES At CCAE Theatricals
The company of Witnesses.

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Musical WITNESSES At CCAE Theatricals
Camille Umoff, Kai Justice Rosales, Austyn Myers, Afra Sophia Tully and Giovanny Diaz de Leon.

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Musical WITNESSES At CCAE Theatricals
Camille Umoff, Afra Sophia Tully, Austyn Myers, Kai Justice Rosales and Giovanny Diaz de Leon.

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Musical WITNESSES At CCAE Theatricals
Kai Justice Rosales with the company of Witnesses.

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Musical WITNESSES At CCAE Theatricals
Camille Umoff & Hannah Frederick.

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Musical WITNESSES At CCAE Theatricals
Camille Umoff with the company of Witnesses.

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Musical WITNESSES At CCAE Theatricals
Giovanny Diaz de Leon with the company of Witnesses.

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Musical WITNESSES At CCAE Theatricals
Ian Dembek

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Musical WITNESSES At CCAE Theatricals
Austyn Myers with the company of Witnesses.

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Musical WITNESSES At CCAE Theatricals
Austyn Myers, Giovanny Diaz de Leon and Kai Justice Rosales.

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Musical WITNESSES At CCAE Theatricals
Afra Sophia Tully

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Musical WITNESSES At CCAE Theatricals
Austyn Myers with the company of Witnesses.

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Musical WITNESSES At CCAE Theatricals
Camille Umoff with the company of Witnesses.

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Musical WITNESSES At CCAE Theatricals
Austyn Myers with the company of Witnesses.

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Musical WITNESSES At CCAE Theatricals
Afra Sophia Tully

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Musical WITNESSES At CCAE Theatricals
Giovanny Diaz de Leon, Afra Sophia Tully, Kai Justice Rosales, Camille Umoff and Austyn Myers.





Related Articles View More San Diego Stories

From This Author - Grace Cutler


Rubicon Theatre of Ventura Announces the Official Opening Of the Sandra and Jordan Laby Hall Gallery Space
July 17, 2022

RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY, Ventura’s non-profit professional theatre company, is emerging from the pandemic shutdown by reimagining underutilized space in the theatre. The building is at 1006 E Main Street is owned by Rubicon, and has served as home for artistry of the organization for 24 years.
Marblehead School of Ballet Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Summer Dance Intensive Performance
July 17, 2022

The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) in Marblehead, Massachusetts celebrates its 50th anniversary with the 2022 Summer Dance Intensive Performance on Saturday, July 30 at 1:30 p.m. at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts.  
The United Ukrainian Ballet will arrive in Australia this October to perform SWAN LAKE
July 17, 2022

The United Ukrainian Ballet will arrive in Australia this October to perform the world’s most loved ballet, SWAN LAKE. The company will perform seasons in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide.
Iranian-American Harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani Becomes the Youngest Ever Recipient of the Wigmore Medal
July 17, 2022

38-year-old Iranian-American harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani has become the youngest ever recipient of the Wigmore Medal.  In recognition of his outstanding musical achievements and contribution to Wigmore Hall, Esfahani received the medal last night from Wigmore Hall director John Gilhooly.
Traveling Players Presents Family-Friendly Plays at Tysons Corner Center
July 17, 2022

This Summer Traveling Players will bring family-friendly plays to Tysons Corner Center, both outdoors on the Plaza and inside their Studio.  Tickets are on sale now to the general public. 