NOISES OFF Completes The Old Globe's 2025 Season

Noises Off by Michael Frayn will complete the lineup of The Old Globe's 2025 season. Comedic visionary, Gordon Greenberg (Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, The Heart of Rock and Roll) is set to direct. Performances run July 6 to August 3, 2025, with the opening on Friday, July 11, on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park.

Noises Off is a brilliant and uproarious backstage comedy that pulls back the curtain on a theatre company struggling to keep its production from falling apart. Forgotten lines, misplaced props, and romantic entanglements lead to total chaos with doors slamming and sardines flying, in a whirlwind of slapstick hilarity. As the actors' onstage and offstage worlds collide, the result is, as The New York Times calls it, “a raucously delightful comedy” and “altogether hilarious.”

“It's with a smile and a belly laugh that I'm happy to announce the inclusion of another production in The Old Globe's lineup for 2025,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “Noises Off is one of the funniest plays written in English in the past 100 years, and for some time all of us at the Globe have been looking for a way to bring it to San Diego. That we can do so now is because of our dear friend Gordon Greenberg, perhaps the most adept comic director now working in the American theatre. He's primed to take this finely tuned laugh machine of a play and deliver it to our audiences with hilarious and scintillating results. Noises Off tells the story of a theatre company bumbling their way toward an opening night on which every possible thing goes wrong. I promise that won't be the case here! Instead, Noises Off will be a highlight of the theatregoing year in our city.”

Noises Off will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances run July 6 to August 3, 2025, with the official press opening Friday, July 11. Tickets are available by subscription only at TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), or in person at The Old Globe's Box Office in Balboa Park. Single tickets will go on sale at later date to be announced. For additional information about Noises Off, visit www.TheOldGlobe.org.

As previously announced, The Old Globe 2025 Season also includes the following productions on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center: the San Diego premiere of Appropriate by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Steve H. Broadnax III (January 25 – February 23); the world premiere musical Regency Girls featuring book by Jen Crittenden and Gabrielle Allan, music by Curtis Moore, lyrics by Amanda Green, and directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (April 2 – May 4); the San Diego Premiere of One of the Good Ones by Gloria Calderón Kellett and directed by Kimberly Senior (May 24 – June 22); and the world premiere musical Huzzah! featuring book, music, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe, and directed by Annie Tippe (September 13 – October 19). Productions in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center are the Globe-commissioned world premiere of Empty Ride by Keiko Green and directed by Sivan Battat (February 8 – March 2); the world premiere of House of India by Deepak Kumar and directed by Zi Alikhan (May 10 – June 1); the world premiere of The Janeiad by Anna Ziegler and directed by Tyne Rafaeli (June 21 – July 13); the West Coast premiere of Deceived by Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson, adapted from Gas Light by Patrick Hamilton, and directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg (August 9 – 31); and the West Coast premiere of Small written and performed by Robert Montano and directed by Jessi D. Hill (September 27 – October 19). Plus, in the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre are All's Well That Ends Well by William Shakespeare and directed by Peter Francis James (June 8 – July 6) and The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare and directed by James Vásquez (July 27 – August 24).

