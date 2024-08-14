Laguna Art Museum Presents Directors Circle Dinner & Awards Night In September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Laguna Art Museum has announced the Directors Circle Dinner and Awards Night, an annual event that brings together an exclusive group of museum members whose philanthropic support allows the museum's mission to flourish. This year's event will take place on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at Crystal Cove State Park, offering an evening of gratitude, exquisite dining and celebration.

The evening will commence with a cocktail reception followed by dinner overlooking the California coast. During the evening, the museum will present the Anna Hills Award to Betsy and Gary Jenkins for their exceptional generosity towards Laguna Art Museum.

The Anna Hills Award is named after the brilliant early 20th-Century landscape and seascape painter, a founding member of Laguna Art Museum and Laguna Beach community leader, Anna Hills. This award honors those who have gone above and beyond in their service to the institution. Gary and Betsy Jenkins have been incredibly generous supporters of the museum—going well beyond the financial support they provide. They are passionate about the museum's place in Laguna as the first and arguably the most important arts organization in a town, which has been inextricably connected to the arts from even before the city's founding. They are among the first to enthusiastically support the activities and programming the museum brings to the community. For those who have the pleasure of visiting their home, you'll see a wonderful collection of artworks that were bought in contribution to the museum. In addition to championing the mission of the museum, they contribute to the cultural life in Laguna by serving at many organizations throughout the city.

“Laguna Art Museum is the crown jewel in Laguna's long and lustrous history as an art colony,” said Betsy Johnson. “Founded in 1918 by artists, the museum is still today beloved and supported by artists everywhere as well as the general public. Gary and I first joined as members in 1980 and are proud to have remained passionate advocates for the museum throughout the decades. We are so very honored to be chosen as recipients of the Anna Hills Award.”

The Directors Circle is composed of a diverse group of members from various backgrounds such as philanthropy, filmmaking, business, environmental and community development. They all share a profound love for the museum and are instrumental in the success of the museum. Last year, the Directors Circle enabled the museum to serve 4,000 title one students, host history-making exhibitions and offer four times the amount of programs for the community.

If you are looking to unite with others who are dedicated to making an impact in our community—while also having a great time—consider joining this unique group. Directors Circle Member engagement impacts and supports the museum in multiple ways, ensuring the mission to enlighten and engage people of all ages with art that embodies the California experience.

Jo Situ Allen, who is being honored as Artist of the Year, has provided visual inspiration for this year's Directors Circle Dinner and Awards Night. Directors Circle members will receive an artwork designed by Jo specially for the occasion.

For more information, please visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

