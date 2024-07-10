HELLO, DOLLY! To Be Presented By Patio Playhouse Community Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Patio Playhouse Community Theater will continue their exciting summer season with the production of Hello, Dolly! July 26 - August 10. Come see it under the stars at Kit Carson Park Amphitheater.

The perennial favorite Hello, Dolly! is a musical filled with charisma and with heart. Matchmaker Dolly Levi is a widow, a matchmaker, and also a professional meddler -but everything changes when she decides that the next match she needs to make is to find someone for herself. Set in New York City at the turn of the century, Hello, Dolly! is boisterous and charming from start to finish.

Hello, Dolly! features such memorable songs as "Before the Parade Passes By," "It Only Takes a Moment," "Put on Your Sunday Clothes," and - of course - the title number, "Hello, Dolly!" Featuring a live 14 piece orchestra, Coastal Communities Concert Band (www.cccband.com), at Kit Carson Amphitheater.

Directed by Geoffrey A. Cox, Produced by Michael C. Flores, Music Direction by Stephen Johnson, Choreographed by Candace Carbajal & Talitha Frame. Hello, Dolly! is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals, on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com

Patio Playhouse is thankful for any patrons who choose to support the theater by joining as a member at any level or donating any amount. Members are an essential part of providing affordable shows that delight, entertain, and educate the community.

As a member, you will be part of something special - Patio Playhouse has been providing quality shows and entertainment to our community since 1967. Join the ranks by making a donation via our website at patioplayhouse.com/support-us/.

Tickets: Friday July 26th through August 10th. Performances on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 8 pm. No performance on August 4th.

All shows will be presented at Kit Carson Amphitheater located at 100 Amphitheater Dr, Escondido, CA 92025. Tickets are available for the cost of $25 for Adults, $22 for Seniors, Military, and Students $18 for Youth 16 and under.

Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For reservations, contact the Patio Playhouse box office at 760-746-6669, via email at boxoffice@patioplayhouse.com or via the website at https://patioplayhouse.com/hello-dolly/.

Photo Credit: Tori Bleher

Comments