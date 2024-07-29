FULLY COMMITTED By Becky Mode to Play Scripps Ranch Theatre in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Scripps Ranch Theatre will kick off Season 45 with FULLY COMMITTED by Becky Mode, directed by Ted Leib. The production runs September 6-29, 2024 on the campus of Alliant International University. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm. There will be preview performances on Friday, September 6th at 7:30pm with a Press Opening on Saturday, September 7th at 7:30pm. Patrons can purchase Tickets online at https://scrippsranchtheatre.org/showtickets/ or contact SRT Patron Services at 858-395-0573.

If you're an out of work actor manning the reservation desk at Manhattan's number one restaurant you have to deal with coercion, threats, bribes and histrionics as a cast of desperate would-be diners will stop at nothing to get the right table. One incredibly talented actor (San Diego's Dennis Peters) plays forty wildly diverse characters. Hilarity abounds as good food inspires bad behavior.

Ted Leib, Director of Fully Committed shared “Fully Committed is a wonderfully unhinged 1 person show. Becky Mode's seamless switching between the 40 diverse characters provides both an incredible vehicle for a talented actor embodying all of the roles - as well as a tightly fast-paced piece that I know will hold our audiences' attention!. This is my third time working with the multi-faceted Dennis Peters who takes on ALL of these hysterical characters. His talent, energy, creativity and willingness to play makes him a perfect fit for this piece. I can't wait to share the laughter with our San Diego theatre community.”

Ted Leib (Director, Sound Designer) San Diego directing credits include: She Loves Me, The Fantasticks, Foxfire, and The Dark at the Top of the Stairs, all for SRT; Sweet Charity, Man of La Mancha, Same Time Next Year, Picnic, Boeing Boeing, A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play, and The Musical of Musicals for Oceanside Theatre Company; previously, in Orange County: Pirates of Penzance (STAGES theatre); Bug (Hunger Artists); Bus Stop (Vanguard); Forever Plaid and The 12 Plays of Christmas (Orange County Pavilion). Ted's sound design credits for SRT include last season's Stew and Chapatti for SRT, among many others.

Dennis Peters (ALL the roles) ﻿Dennis Peters is over the moon to be making his Scripps Ranch Theatre debut with Fully Committed. Select credits include Ichabod Crane in Welcome to Sleepy Hollow, Stevie in Good People (both with Oceanside Theatre Company), Agent Dollar in San Diego Musical Theatre's Catch Me If You Can, and Zach in the world premier of Eighty-Sixed with Diversionary Theatre. Prior to moving to California, Dennis graduated with a BFA in Musical Theatre from CWU. He has also taught improv and acting at the La Jolla Playhouse and Project Performer in Encinitas. www.denniscpeters.com

Photo Credit: Ken Jacques

