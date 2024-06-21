Cast and Creative Team Set For DUEL REALITY at The Old Globe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Old Globe has announced the cast and creative team for Duel Reality, a theatrical experience by The 7 Fingers and directed by Shana Carroll (The Old Globe’s Passengers, Alliance Theatre’s Water for Elephants). Duel Reality was originally produced and created with Virgin Voyages. The West Coast premiere begins performances July 6 and plays through August 4, 2024, with the opening on Thursday, July 11 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park. Tickets are available at www.TheOldGlobe.org.



The triumphant return of the company that brought Globe audiences last summer’s smash hit Passengers. Love, honor, and betrayal come to life through a blend of acrobatics, theatre, and music in this one-act romp perfect for all ages. Two feuding families engage in a battle of skill, each competition more daring than the last. While the two groups face off, cheered on by their side of the audience, a pair of star-crossed lovers struggles to escape the showdown. The exhilaration and danger of competition provide the thrilling backdrop to The 7 Fingers’s one-of-a-kind daredevil theatrical extravaganza.



“We are so thrilled to welcome Montreal’s Les 7 Doigts de la Main, or The 7 Fingers, back to the Globe,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “Their visit last year with Passengers delighted and amazed our audiences, and Duel Realityis even more astounding. This show is fierce and passionate, and the brilliant circus work and daredevil acrobatics help tell a story that Globe audiences will recognize: two star-crossed lovers manage to connect even though the groups they belong to are sworn enemies. Yes, there’s a hint of Romeo and Juliet in Duel Reality, but it’s presented here in a way you’ve never seen before. Great for families and thrilling for lovers of visceral, physical entertainment, this show is a joy to have on our stage.”



The cast of artists for Duel Reality include Daniela Corradi, Andreas De Ryck, Aerial Emery, Soen Geirnaert, Gerardo Gutiérrez, Michelle Hernandez, Marco Ingaramo, Kalani June, Einar Kling-Odencrants, Santiago Rivera Laugerud, Arata Urawa, and Danny Vrijsen.



In addition to Shana Carroll, the creative team includes Colin Gagné (Musical Director and Composer), Alexander Nichols(Lighting Designer), Camille Thibault-Bédard (Costume Designer), Maude St-Pierre (Production Director), Simon Carrière(Technical Director), Audrey Belzile (Technical Coordinator), Anna Kichtchenko (Assistant to the Artistic Director), Francisco Cruz (Acrobatic Coach), Christelle Vitupier (Tour Manager), Delphine Quenneville (Technical Director/Video), Francis Olivier Métras (Sound Technician), Pascal Lacas (Rigger), and Alejandro Esteban and Ahumada Urzúa (LX Operators).



Duel Reality is a production by Les 7 doigts de la main in Montreal. Originally produced and created with Virgin Voyages. Commissioning partner ArtsEmerson.



Duel Reality had its world premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August 2023. In February 2024, ArtsEmerson in Boston presented the U.S. premiere of the production.



Tickets for Duel Reality are available now and start at $33. Performances for the five-week limited engagement run July 6 – August 4, 2024, with the official press opening on Thursday, July 11 at 7:00 p.m. Duel Reality will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). LGBTQIA+ Theatre Night is scheduled for Friday, July 12 at 6:30 p.m. Post-Show Forum events will be held on Wednesday, July 17; Wednesday, June 24; and Tuesday, July 30. An open-caption performance will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 2:00 p.m. This production includes stylized depictions of violence. Visit www.TheOldGlobe.org for a full schedule and additional information.

