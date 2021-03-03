YOUR PROGRAM IS YOUR TICKET Podcast Welcomes The Classic Theatre Of San Antonio's Kelly Hilliard Roush

Sean Chandler host of the podcast "Your Program Is Your Ticket", in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced an outstanding episode of its "Act II...Places" series featuring Executive and Artistic Director Kelly Hilliard Roush of The Classic Theatre of San Antonio. Episode 91 is now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Find it now at BPN.FM/YPIYT.

"Your Program Is Your Ticket" is a podcast focusing on smaller, more intimate theater works and the people that make them happen. It is important to highlight these works and integral to the podcast's mission to feature as many of these productions as possible while still discussing the larger more notorious productions. The "Act II...Places" series emphasizes the reaction and forward planning of various theater entities during the COVID-19 crisis. The podcast is hosted and produced by Sean W Chandler.

The Classic Theatre creates excellent theatre that is relevant, diverse, entertaining, and transformative. Classic Plays with Contemporary Connections. They envision San Antonio as a vibrant city with a rich diversity of arts and culture which connects communities.

Listen to the episode below!

Website: https://www.classictheatre.org and BPN.FM/YPIYT

Annex Theatre Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/classictheatresa/

Annex Theatre Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ClassicTheatreSA

The Podcast is on iTunes, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Podcast Addict, Podbean, Pocketcasts, Deezer, Tune In, Listen Notes, the UK-based theater platform Thespie and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

KELLY HILLIARD ROUSH has worked regionally as a professional artist, educator and administrator for over twenty-five years. She has worked in both corporate and non-profit management, serving as Production Coordinator for Fox Sports Net, Lead Agency Director of First Congregational Community Services (FCCS), and as a producer at Cold Comfort Summer Theatre. As an actor, she has worked in numerous theatres regionally. Some of her favorite roles include Arkadina in The Seagull at Classic, Catherine in Proof,Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing, Anne Bronte in The Bronte Project and Masha in The Seagull. Plays directed in San Antonio include; Bus Stop, and A Doll's House at Classic and Lucky Woman at The Overtime. Directing credits outside San Antonio include; These Shining Lives, Trojan Women, Lend Me A Tenor, and The Clean House. In addition to performing and directing, she has worked as a producer, writer, collaborator and educator. Most recently, she served as Assistant Professor of Theatre at Aurora University. Roush is an Equity actress who earned her M.F.A. in Professional Actor Training from Louisiana State University.