San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Presents 1964: THE TRIBUTE in August

Hailed by critics and fans alike as the most authentic and endearing Beatles tribute in the world, "1964" The Tribute performs at the Majestic Theatre (224 E. Houston St.) in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, August 24 at 7PM. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 21 at 10AM.

Choosing songs from the pre-Sgt-Pepper era, "1964" recreates an early 60's live Beatles concert, with period instruments, clothing, hairstyles, and onstage banter. "1964" takes audiences on a musical journey to an era in rock history that will live on in hearts forever.

Tickets ($34.00 - $49.00) for 1964 THE TRIBUTE will be available In Person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800.982.2787. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

"1964" has been featured on such nationally televised programs as The CBS Early Show, Entertainment Tonight, PM Magazine, CNN, The USA Network, and TNN. The show has toured around the world performing at major concert venues such as Red Rocks in Denver (where they hold the single night attendance record), Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth, Texas, Red Rocks outside Denver, Shea Stadium, and The Philharmonic in Liverpool, England as well as festivals, colleges, corporate events, and conventions.

Notably, "1964" performed at Carnegie Hall for an unprecedented 13th time on January 11, 2014 to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of The Beatles' performances there. "1964" The Tribute is the only Beatles tribute band with a United States Federal Court order defining a written agreement with Apple Corps. Ltd. permitting them to perform their show anywhere in the world.

"1964" is: Mark Benson as John Lennon, Mac Ruffing as Paul McCartney, Tom Work as George Harrison, and Bobby Potter as Ringo Starr.

For more information, visit majesticempire.com or 1964web.com.





