Photos/Video: MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2 at the Tobin Center

The performance is set for February 8.

By: Jan. 27, 2025
Menopause The Musical 2 is headed to the Tobin Center in February. The performance is set for February 8 at 3pm at the H-E-B Performance Hall. Check out all new photos and video clips from the production here!

All aboard, sisters! The hysterical sequel to the smash-hit Menopause The Musical® is finally here!  Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, we set sail with our beloved ladies for more high jinks on the high seas. 

Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’ is a hilarious and heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship — plus hot flashes, mood swings, and memory lapses! Join us on a trip of self-discovery, backed by a new soundtrack of toe-tapping parodied hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s. For these four ladies, menopause was not the end but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where love conquers all and friendships never fail.

Photo Credit: Mark Garvin and Scott Smallin

Kimberly Ann Harris, Teri Adams, LaDonna Burns, and Katie Karel

Valerie Fagan, Adrianne Hick, Kimberly Ann Harris, and Teri Adams



Comments

