Neko Case Brings Fall 2025 North American Tour to The Tobin Center

GRAMMY-nominated indie icon Neko Case is announcing her fall North American tour today, crisscrossing the continent throughout October and November with a stop at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

This show is scheduled for a one-night-only performance in the H-E-B Performance Hall on November 24, 2025, at 7:30 PM with support by John Grant.

These are Case's first live musical performances since the January publication and book tour in support of her critically acclaimed memoir ‘The Harder I Fight The More I Love You' which debuted at #5 on The New York Times Bestseller list. Case has also teased that a new studio album, her first in over seven years, is in progress in a recent profile by The New York Times pop critic Lindsay Zoladz.

Case has long been revered as one of music's most influential artists, whose authenticity, lyrical storytelling, and sly wit have endeared her to a legion of critics, musicians, and lifelong fans. She is a founding member of Canadian indie-rock supergroup The New Pornographers, authors the weekly Substack newsletter “Entering the Lung” , and is currently composing the musical theater adaptation of the Academy Award-winning motion picture Thelma & Louise.

Released in 2022, ‘Wild Creatures' — a twenty-three-song career-spanning compilation album celebrating Neko's two decades of solo work — is available now and accompanied by an immersive website containing animated artwork by Laura Plansker, short essays and track-by-track commentary. Contributors include long time collaborators A.C. Newman, Dan Bejar and M. Ward, culture-defining contemporaries David Byrne, Shirley Manson, Jeff Tweedy and Rosanne Cash and new generations of artists like Waxahatchee, Julien Baker, Kevin Morby, Allison Russell and Margo Price. Read about ‘Wild Creatures' at https://wildcreatures.nekocase.com

Tobin Member Pre-Sale is happening now. Tickets will go on sale on April 18 at 10am and can be purchased online at tobincenter.org, via phone (210) 223-8624 or in-person at The Tobin Center Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, 78205). Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10a-6p and Saturday, 10a-2p. Tickets start at $48.

