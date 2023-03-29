MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Presents THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced the cast, creative team, and performance dates for their upcoming production of the gorgeous musical The Light in the Piazza. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Original Score, the musical features a book by Craig Lucas and music and lyrics by Adam Guettel. When strong-willed Southern housewife Margaret Johnson (Sarah Powell) and her charming daughter Clara (Samantha Snow) vacation in Italy in the summer of 1956, Margaret hopes the magic and memories of Florence will sweep her off her feet - but it's Clara and earnest inamorato Fabrizio (Karl Martin) who fall in love at first sight. Suddenly, mother and daughter must brave blossoming love, buried secrets, and a startling cultural clash to uncover the hopeful new chapters they didn't know they'd been searching for. The Light in the Piazza is a passionate and poetic exploration of love and loss, hope and heartache, set against the backdrop of 1950s Florence.

Bruce R. Coleman returns to direct The Light in the Piazza, after previously directing his original play POPT at MainStage 222 in 2022 and MainStage's acclaimed production of Bad Seed in 2021. "I have always appreciated stories that feature strong and complicated relationships," he states. "Working with talented actors on the ins and outs of how people deal with each other on different levels is thrilling to me and I believe it is the best part of this art form. The Light in the Piazza has this in spades. I look forward to working on this beautifully complex and fulfilling story with this fantastic group of artists."

With music direction by Vicky Nooe, this lush, romantic musical runs May 5-20, 2023 in the Dupree Theater at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd, Irving). Single tickets range from $25 to $32 and are available for purchase through the Irving Arts Center Box Office (www.IrvingArtsCenter.com • 972-252-2787). Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the Irving Arts Center Box Office at 972-252-2787.

Summer 1953: Margaret Johnson, an elegant and strong-willed Southern woman, has taken her daughter, Clara, on a vacation to Italy. When a gust of wind blows Clara's hat right into the hands of a young Italian gentleman, neither age nor language nor familial disapproval can stop their whirlwind love affair. As Clara and Fabrizio fall into each other's arms, Margaret must grapple with the question of whether to disclose Clara's devastating secret to Fabrizio's warm, passionate Italian family. With soaring operatic melodies, The Light in the Piazza is a story about mothers and daughters, fathers and sons, and the deeply intertwined emotions of love and loss. A lush, romantic musical that will sweep you away to Italy!

Cast:

Margaret Johnson - Sarah Powell

Clara Johnson - Samantha Snow

Roy Johnson - Dave Wende

Signor Naccarelli - Robert San Juan

Signora Naccarelli - Kristal Seid

Fabrizio - Karl Martin

Giuseppe - Nolan Shaver

Franca - Arianna Movassagh

Priest/Ensemble - Cam Hayes

Ensemble - Jacy Schoening

Ensemble - Max Rose

Ensemble - Galileo Segura Rady

Ensemble - Aren Hugo

Ensemble - Hannah Lovato-Swaim

Creative Team:

Director - Bruce R. Coleman

Musical Director - Vicky Nooe

Stage Manager - Rustin Rolen

Producer - Lisa Anne Haram

Lighting Designer - Mia Lindemann

Scenic Designer/Set Dresser - Joseph Cummings

Sound Designer/A1 Sound Op - Ryan Brazil

Costume Designer - Dallas Costume Shoppe/Michael A. Robinson

Master Carpenter - Ellie Wyatt

Property Designer - Dawn Blasingame

Light Board Op - Eric B. Ryan

A2 - Joel Gerard

Stage Crew - Michaela Parker

Spot Op - David Smith

Spot Op - Justin Dillier

Musicians and additional creative team members to be announced!