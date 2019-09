MARY POPPINS Flies Into The Public Theater Of San Antonio

Based on one of the most popular Disney movies of all time, this is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, and breathtaking dance numbers. With a little bit of magic, Mary and Bert remind all of us that anything can happen if you let it.

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins runs September 13-October 13 in the Russell Hill Rogers Auditorium. For tickets and more information, visit our website at thepublicsa.org.

Cast

Mary Poppins - Hadley Rouse

Jane Banks - Ella Reinhart and Josie Feldmann

Michael Banks -Keaton Kehoe

George Banks - Robby Vance

Winifred Banks - Corina Zars*

Bert - Chaz Ingraham*

Katie Nanny / Bird Woman / Ensemble - Megan Hicks DeYoung*

Miss Andrew / Ensemble / Mary Poppins u/s - Rosa Gardner

Mrs. Corry / Ensemble - Alaia Brown

Mrs. Brill - Sara Brookes

Robertson Ay / Ensemble - James R. Welch

Miss Lark / Ensemble - Carol Sweatmon

Admiral Bloom / Bank Chairman / Ensemble - James Frazier

Dance Captain/Ensemble - Alexander Allen**

Ensemble - Jonathan J. Tucker

Ensemble - Gabe Carlton

Ensemble - Cary Farrow IV

Ensemble / Park Keeper - Anthony Ezell

Ensemble - Sean Salazar*

Ensemble - Sierra Cummings**

Ensemble - Ashley Doyle

Ensemble - Lauren Campion

Ensemble - Kristin Silvestro McGregor

Ensemble - Mariel Ardila

Ensemble - Sophie DeYoung

Ensemble / Bert u/s - Aaron Kenigsberg

Ensemble - Jeremy Kohler

Youth Ensemble/Michael Banks u/s- Zavien Ramirez

Youth Ensemble - Sutton Green

Youth Ensemble- Zooey Green

Youth Ensemble- Kameron Ceron

Youth Ensemble - Adelyn Haselwood

Youth Ensemble - Olivia Vigil

Youth Ensemble - Nora Guzman

Swing - Kohl Robinson

Swing - Olivia Barron

Creative:

Director: George Green

Music Director: Josh Pepper

Choreographer: Courtnie Mercer

Set Design: George Green / Jeremy Whittington / Daniel Heggem

Lighting Design: Daniel Heggem

Costume Design: Elisa Bierschenk

Sound Design: Jesse Worley

Stage Manager: Meagon Roe*

Assistant SM/Deck Chief: Sondra Gervasi*

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

** Appearing courtesy of Ballet San Antonio

