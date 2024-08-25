Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival Announces its New Location and Festival Line-Up for 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Luminaria has announced the new location and list of Featured Artists for this year's Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival. The annual festival is free to the public and features over 100 artists representing a wide array of artistic genres. This year's festival will illuminate a new location with historic roots. St. Paul Square is located on the Eastside of Downtown San Antonio and will be transformed into an immersive nighttime display of lights and art from Commerce Street to the Alamodome on Saturday, October 19, 2024, from 6:00pm to midnight.

The Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival celebrates the arts by bringing artists from various disciplines to exhibit and perform in a vibrant outdoor setting. Attendees can expect to experience diverse artistic expressions including visual arts, live music, dance, large art installations, theatre, poetry, and performance art. This year's festival promises to be a truly immersive and interactive experience as artists were challenged to reimagine the historic venue and create art that adapts to the location's buildings, railroad, balconies, courtyards, and public spaces. Visitors can engage directly with the artists and witness the creative process.

In addition, Luminaria has partnered with the Alamodome, UTSA Athletics, St. Paul Square businesses and eastside community partners to bring St. Paul to life for one large celebration of San Antonio art, culture, and team spirit! UTSA will be hosting their annual Homecoming game attracting sports fans, alumni, students, and families to their pre-game interactive activities. Fans will then be able to emerge from the game into the Luminaria festival setting.

“I am thrilled to have so many partners unite for a one-night celebration of the arts, culture, team spirit, and life,” said Yadhira Lozano. “Working together with people and organizations that truly believe in showcasing San Antonio as an international arts destination and celebrating our unique character reminds us of how special we are to live and work here.”

In addition to the artist showcases, attendees can enjoy a variety of local food vendors and a curated array of local arts vendors adding to the event's festive atmosphere. The Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival is free and open to the public, welcoming art enthusiasts of all ages and making art accessible to everyone. VIP badges will be made available to the public for sale in limited quantities. This inclusive approach ensures that everyone, from seasoned art lovers to those new to the scene, can come and experience the magic of creativity.

The 2024 Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival Featured Artists are:

Richard "Ricky" Armendariz - Installation Art

Ballet Folklorico Sol de San Antonio - Dance

Marisela Barrera - Theatre

John Bonner - Music

Boojale - Film ﻿

Cirque Aria - Aerial Acrobatics

Chayito Champion - Dance

Mauro de la Tierra - Installation Art

Vanessa Cherry and Texas Martini - Music

Kaldric Dow - Fine Art

Emilie Duval - Digital Projection

Barbara Felix - Film

House of Shyne - Poetry

Anthony Garcia - Installation Art

Sarah Gonzales Busse - Installation Art

Breathe Collective - Installation Art

Anthony Gordon - Youth Poetry Slam

DaeJona Gordon - Fine Art

The Grand Griots - Poetry

Frederick Himes - Theatre

Seme Jatib - Dance Video Projection

La Golondrina - Music

Laser Spectacles - Laser Projection

Robert Mata - Photography

Theresa Newsome - Film & Fine Art

Elizabeth Rodriguez - Installation Art

Ray santisteban - Installation Art

Team One Dream - Installation Art

The AM Project - Installation & Music

﻿THE URBAN-15 GROUP - Performance Art

Eddie Vega - Poetry

David Williams - Installation Art

Nigel Williams - Music

Bruce Wylie Jr - Installation Art

