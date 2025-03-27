HARVEY Comes to Cast Theatrical Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cast Theatrical Company will present the second production of its 2025 season, Harvey by Mary Chase. Directed by Sam Martinez, Harvey tells the story of Elwood P. Dowd as he insists on including his friend Harvey in all of his sister Veta’s social gatherings. Trouble is, Harvey is an imaginary six-and-a-half-foot-tall rabbit. To avoid future embarrassment for her family—and especially for her daughter, Myrtle Mae—Veta decides to have Elwood committed to a sanitarium. In the end, it seems that Elwood and his invisible companion have had a strange influence on more than one of the doctors.

Performances run from March 28 - April 13 at Cast Theatrical Company, 1909 Avenue G in Rosenberg. Show times are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm, Sunday matinees at 2:30 pm and a Thursday evening performance at 7:30 pm on April 3.

Cast Theatrical Company is the longest running community theatre in Fort Bend County, founded by a small troupe of amateur actors in 1989, whose vision was to provide easy access to theatrical productions for the enjoyment of the local community and visitors to Rosenberg.

Comments