Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center And SAY Sí! to Unite For Grupo Animo Youth Theater Program

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center will present the return of its Grupo Animo Youth Theater program in partnership with SAY Sí! Annually, the program offers a month-long theater workshop for students aged 13 to 18, providing a unique opportunity for young voices to be heard through the art of performance.

From June 2 to June 27, 2025, participants will engage in a dynamic four-week summer theater experience, guided by professional teaching artists. The workshop will take place Monday through Friday from 1 PM to 6 PM, at SAY Sí!, 1310 S. Brazos, San Antonio, TX 78207. The culmination of this enriching experience will be a live performance on June 28, showcasing the talents and hard work of the Grupo Animo members. This platform not only fosters artistic skills but also encourages personal growth and confidence among participants. Registration is free!

"We are thrilled to collaborate with SAY Sí! once again to provide this invaluable opportunity for our youth," said Jorge Piña, Guadalupe Theater Dept. Director and Grupo Animo Founder. "Grupo Animo is more than just a theater program; it's a space where young people can explore their identities and share their stories through the transformative power of theater."

Registration for the Grupo Animo Youth Theater program is now open. Interested students and parents are encouraged to sign up early as spaces are limited. For more information about the program or to register, please visit www.guadalupeculturalarts.org or contact us at 210-271-3151.

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center acknowledges with gratitude the following funders: City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture; National Latino Theater Initiative; National Performance Network; Texas Commission on the Arts and San Antonio Area Foundation.

About The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center: The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center is dedicated to promoting and preserving Latino cultural heritage through various artistic disciplines. GCAC offers programs that inspire creativity and foster community engagement.

About SAY Sí!: SAY Sí! is a nonprofit organization that empowers youth through innovative arts education programs that cultivate creativity, critical thinking, and leadership skills.

