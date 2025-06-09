FREEDOM’S SONG: A GOSPEL CELEBRATION Honoring Juneteenth Comes to the Tobin Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of Juneteenth 2025, Bexar County and The Tobin Center will present an evening of gospel music and cultural reflection with “Freedom’s Song: A Journey Through Gospel Radio.”

This tribute, presented in partnership with the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM), will take place on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 7:00 PM in the H-E-B Performance Hall.

“Freedom’s Song” is a concert experience that honors the legacy of gospel radio. Tracing gospel’s journey from its earliest spiritual roots on AM radio to today’s global streaming platforms, the evening will feature musical selections that echo the voices of both legendary pioneers and today’s rising stars in gospel music.

The performance will be led by the acclaimed San Antonio Gospel Heritage Choir, under the musical direction of Rev. Dr. Lemelle Taylor, Michael A. Potts, and Earl "Skip" Jackson. Joining them onstage will be renowned saxophonist BillyRay Sheppard and his ensemble.

This year’s celebration will be highlighted by a special appearance from gospel music icon Dr. Bobby Jones. A trailblazing figure in religious broadcasting, Dr. Jones is a Grammy, Stellar, Dove, Soul Train, and Gabriel Award winner, and an inductee into the GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame and the Music City Walk of Fame. He also serves as Dominica’s Ambassador at Large.

Best known as the creator and host of the long-running Bobby Jones Gospel on BET, as well as the Bobby Jones Gospel Radio Show and Gospel Countdown, Dr. Jones will offer both performance and reflection, sharing personal stories and insight into the evolution of gospel media and its impact on generations of listeners.

The concert will also feature archival clips, spoken narratives, and multimedia tributes honoring the influential broadcasters and stations that helped carry gospel music into American homes and hearts—amplifying calls for hope, justice, and unity.

Tickets and Venue Information

Tickets are on sale now at tobincenter.org, by phone at (210) 223-8624, or in person at The Tobin Center Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, San Antonio, TX 78205).

Box Office Hours: Monday–Friday, 10 AM–6 PM; Saturday, 10 AM–2 PM

Tickets start at just $10

