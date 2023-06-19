FINDING HELENA, A New Musical Opens At Barshop JCC, July 30

A love story that crosses cultures, beliefs ... and enemy lines. FINDING HELENA, a new musical will have a special presentation Sunday, July 30, 2:30 pm & 6:30 pm, at the Barshop JCC, 12500 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX with all proceeds going to the development of this musical for a New York run. Click HERE to purchase tickets!

Alexandra Conroy and Ray Hoese have crafted a stirring piece of musical theater exploring the depth of love and understanding in the darkest of times.

Helena, the daughter of a Nazi officer, falls in love with Ari, a Jewish resistance fighter. Her affection for Ari helps break down the wall of hate she was taught, allowing the couple to create the deepest bond of love. They run away together but are separated in the chaos of war. They finally reunite in New York after the war.

Currently in development for a New York presentation, this special showing features a full cast and a live band followed by a Q &A with the director and the creators. Production directed by Brian Baldwin, a 16-year alum of the Metropolitan Opera; and produced by Broadway veteran, Shavonne Conroy.