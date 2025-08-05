Bharatanatyam Dancer Priyadarsini Govind Brings Yavanikā To The Eisemann Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One of India’s most celebrated classical dancers, Priyadarsini Govind, will present Yavanikā – the screen of illusion, a full-length Bharatanatyam dance production, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at 8 p.m. in the Hill Performance Hall at the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts. This performance is part of the Eisemann Center Presents series and is presented in collaboration with the Indian Cultural Heritage Foundation.

Yavanikā is an evocative journey exploring the Self and its connection to the Supreme. Through seven distinct compositions, each with its own soundscape and movement vocabulary, the work weaves together poetry in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Tamil—echoing voices of seers and poets from the 14th to 21st centuries.

Trained by the revered Kalaimamani S.K. Rajarathnam Pillai and Padma Bhushan Kalanidhi Narayanan, Govind is known for her adherence to tradition and her powerful blend of classical rigor with innovative choreography. Her performances are marked by emotional depth, precision, and grace—making her a singular force in the world of Bharatanatyam.

Priyadarsini Govind has received numerous honors for her contribution to the arts, including the Nritya Kalanidhi from the Madras Music Academy (2019), the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (2012), Kalaimamani, and Nrityachoodamani, among others. She also served as Director of the Kalakshetra Foundation from 2013 to 2017.