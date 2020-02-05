BWW Review: BLIPPI LIVE at Tobin Center For The Performing Arts

When a two-year-old little boy was introduced to Blippi videos by his mother, the joy on his face was priceless. Blippi was a series of short videos created to entertain little ones at the same time teaching them some important lessons. What started out as simple videos starring Stevin John who also filmed, created, edited, and added effects himself, became an internet sensation with millions of viewers and a full production staff. Children love the character Blippi's quirky ways and catchy tunes and love to sing and dance along.

Now, with all the success Blippi has garnered, a full-tour for 2020 has begun with the first stop being San Antonio, Texas. With an actor portraying the character Blippi, children were delighted by the fun show onstage. Not only did it include Blippi, but, he brought along friends to sing, dance and entertain. Blippi and his friends lead the audience on a journey of discoveries that kept smiles on everyone's faces. It was evident by the audience participation that the show was a rousing success. Children, dressed in the signature clothing of Blippi, blue shirt, orange suspenders, blue and orange cap, and orange glasses, danced and sang in the aisles. Even adults were seen dancing and clapping along. Check out Blibbi's website to discover where Blippi and his friends will be next. Blippi.com





