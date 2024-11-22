A CHRISTMAS STORY Comes to Hill County Community Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Hill Country Community Theatre has announced its festive holiday production of A Christmas Story, running weekends from December 6th through December 22nd. This heartwarming stage adaptation of the classic tale promises to bring laughter, nostalgia, and the magic of Christmas to audiences of all ages.

Based on Jean Shepherd’s beloved semi-autobiographical stories, A Christmas Story follows young Ralphie Parker in his quest for the ultimate Christmas gift—a Red Ryder BB Gun. Along the way, Ralphie encounters all the memorable moments from the cherished holiday tale, including a “major award” leg lamp, an outrageous pink bunny suit, and the infamous triple-dog-dare to lick a frozen flagpole. Set in the 1940s, this production captures the essence of small-town Christmas charm and childhood wonder, making it the perfect holiday outing for families. This production is rated PG for general audiences.





Comments