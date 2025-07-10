Video: Hale Center Theater's FOOTLOOSE First Look

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cut loose with us this summer! Get a first look at all-new footage from Footloose the Musical, bursting onto the Hale Centre Theatre from July 5 through August 30. High energy, iconic hits, and a whole lot of dancing - don’t miss this electrifying production! Tickets on sale now here!

Off the Heels of Its 40th Anniversary! A boot-stomping good time! Filmed in Utah, the cult classic movie launched a joyous, high-kicking Broadway musical.

Now fans can’t get enough of big town rebel Ren McCormack, landing in a small, sleepy town where dancing is taboo. Ren upends sleepy Beaumont, into a dancing frenzy and finds love along the way! Famous music! …Footloose … Let’s Hear it for the Boy … Almost Paradise! All about loving change, friendship and family. By Tom Snow, Dean Pitchford, Walter Bobbie, AND Kenny Loggins. A Sure Sell-Out!