Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Regional Updates

VIDEO: Meet Lydia Ricks, the Star of ANNIE at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, Annie will charm your heart in adventure after adventure.

May. 11, 2021  

Tuacahn Amphitheatre kicks off its 2021 outdoor/indoor Broadway season this month with classic musical Annie! Meet the show's young star, Lydia Ricks, in the video below!

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, Annie will charm your heart in adventure after adventure, foiling Miss Hannigan and finding a new home with Oliver Warbucks, his secretary Grace, and a loveable mutt named Sandy.

Learn more at https://www.tuacahn.org/show/annie/


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Bethany Tesarck
Bethany Tesarck
Christopher Fitzgerald
Christopher Fitzgerald
Haiden Pederson
Haiden Pederson

Related Articles
COME FROM AWAY, HAMILTON, DEAR EVAN HANSEN and More Announced for 2021-2022 Broadway at th Photo

COME FROM AWAY, HAMILTON, DEAR EVAN HANSEN and More Announced for 2021-2022 Broadway at the Bass Season

THE BANDS VISIT to Mark the Return of Broadway in Pittsburgh in October 2021 Photo

THE BAND'S VISIT to Mark the Return of Broadway in Pittsburgh in October 2021

Breaking: WICKED National Tour Will Return This August with First Stop in Dallas Photo

Breaking: WICKED National Tour Will Return This August with First Stop in Dallas

Broadway In Detroit Announces Dates for 2021-22 Subscription Season Photo

Broadway In Detroit Announces Dates for 2021-22 Subscription Season


More Hot Stories For You

  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • 5,000 Patrons Attend Concert in Barcelona After Passing a Same-Day COVID-19 Test
  • VIDEO: Mirela Cabero, Lydia Fairén, Alba Gil y Lucía Estrella sorprenden a Blas Canto en Destino Eurovisión