VIDEO: Meet Lydia Ricks, the Star of ANNIE at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Tuacahn Amphitheatre kicks off its 2021 outdoor/indoor Broadway season this month with classic musical Annie! Meet the show's young star, Lydia Ricks, in the video below!

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, Annie will charm your heart in adventure after adventure, foiling Miss Hannigan and finding a new home with Oliver Warbucks, his secretary Grace, and a loveable mutt named Sandy.

Learn more at https://www.tuacahn.org/show/annie/